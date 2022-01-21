Home / World News / Omicron-driven Covid cases dip in US, some areas may still see rise: CDC
world news

Omicron-driven Covid cases dip in US, some areas may still see rise: CDC

Daily Covid hospitalizations were down about 1% on average in the past seven days, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters in a briefing.
Queue at a testing site to receive a free Covid-19 PCR test in Farragut Square in Washington, DC.(AFP)
Queue at a testing site to receive a free Covid-19 PCR test in Farragut Square in Washington, DC.(AFP)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 11:57 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Washington

The average daily US Covid-19 cases from the Omicron variant fell about 5% in the past week, but some areas of the country may still see a spike in infections, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director said on Friday.

Daily Covid hospitalizations were down about 1% on average in the past seven days, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters in a briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states omicron covid-19 coronavirus + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out