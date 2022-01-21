Omicron-driven Covid cases dip in US, some areas may still see rise: CDC
Daily Covid hospitalizations were down about 1% on average in the past seven days, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters in a briefing.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 11:57 PM IST
Reuters | , Washington
The average daily US Covid-19 cases from the Omicron variant fell about 5% in the past week, but some areas of the country may still see a spike in infections, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director said on Friday.
