Home / World News / On claims of underreporting Covid-19 deaths, comeback from Russia

On claims of underreporting Covid-19 deaths, comeback from Russia

Russia as of Thursday had 2,52,245 confirmed coronavirus infections and 2,305 deaths.

world Updated: May 15, 2020 12:57 IST
Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical specialist, wearing a protective suit amid the coronavirus disease Covid-19 outbreak, assists an elderly woman to cross a road in Moscow on May 14.
A medical specialist, wearing a protective suit amid the coronavirus disease Covid-19 outbreak, assists an elderly woman to cross a road in Moscow on May 14.(Reuters Photo)
         

Russia has lashed out at news reports which said that the country is underreporting (by as much as 60 per cent) the number of fatalities due to coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Articles in New York Times and Financial Times reported that Russia’s coronavirus death toll could be much higher than government officials are saying. The articles said that they were based on a spike in total mortality rates reported by officials in Moscow, who said the capital registered about 1,800 deaths more in April 2020 than the monthly average.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused the two US-based publications of spreading “disinformation”.

Russian officials have so far reported 642 deaths in April.

Authorities say they are only counting deaths that are caused directly by the coronavirus and that since the pandemic came later to Russia, it was able to learn lessons from the experiences of western Europe.

Russia as of Thursday had 2,52,245 confirmed coronavirus infections and 2,305 deaths. That put it behind only the United States in the number of infections, but 18th in the world in total deaths and 58th in deaths per million inhabitants.

How Russia counts

Some countries count everyone who died while infected in their total number of fatalities, others include cases where the virus is suspected to have played a role and some only count deaths directly caused by complications from the virus.

Russia is on the conservative end of the scale, attributing fatalities to the coronavirus only when a death can be directly linked, most often through pneumonia.

“If someone dies of a heart attack but has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the official cause of death will be heart attack,” said Sergei Timonin, a demographer from Moscow’s Higher School of Economics.

Russia has one of the highest coronavirus testing rates in the world, with some six million carried out so far.

The New York Times, meanwhile, said that its report was accurate because it was based on data released by an official state agency.

But following the foreign ministry statement, some Russian lawmakers demanded that reporters from the newspapers be stripped of their accreditation, effectively banning them from working in the country.

‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
Live Updates: Haryana starts plying buses on select routes within the state
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
