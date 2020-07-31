‘Once-in-a-century health crisis’: Coronavirus impact will be felt far into the future, says WHO chief

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:47 IST

The global coronavirus outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come,” Tedros told a meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee, according to remarks released by the agency.