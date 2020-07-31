e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Once-in-a-century health crisis’: Coronavirus impact will be felt far into the future, says WHO chief

‘Once-in-a-century health crisis’: Coronavirus impact will be felt far into the future, says WHO chief

“The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come,” Tedros told a meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee, according to remarks released by the agency.

world Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:47 IST
Reuters  | Posted by Arpan Rai
Geneva
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland. (REUTERS)
         

The global coronavirus outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come,” Tedros told a meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee, according to remarks released by the agency.

