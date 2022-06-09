One dead after Chinese fighter jet crashes into buildings
One person died and at least two others were injured on Thursday after a Chinese fighter jet crashed into buildings in central China’s Hubei province.
The crash triggered a fire that engulfed adjacent houses, spreading fear and panic in the area.
The pilot ejected safely from the J-7 fighter jet following which the out-of-control aircraft crashed into a building in the Xiangyang area of Hubei, setting adjacent houses on fire, media reports said.
The accident occurred near the Laohekou airport in Xiangyang, used primarily to train new fighter pilots for the Chinese air force.
The pilot and at least two other persons on the ground were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
“Videos circulating online show flames and smoke billowing from what appeared to be the crash site, while the residential building was reduced to rubble,” a Chinese state media report said.
A video posted by the official news agency, Xinhua showed several houses on fire at the scene.
State broadcaster CCTV’s military channel reported that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) air force’s J-7 fighter jet had crashed during training.
The cause of the crash and whether there are more casualties are being investigated, CCTV Military reported.
Emergency department personnel and fire fighters had rushed to the crash site, the Xinhua report said.
“Laohekou Airport is now mainly used as a training site for new fighter pilots from the Guangzhou Military Region Air Force. The airport, which has a 5,960-metre (19,500-foot) runway, stopped serving civil aviation routes after the Liuji Airport in Xiangyang opened in 1989,” the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.
There have been several other cases of fighter jets crashing during training flights in China, the SCMP report said.
In 2015, a Chinese air force pilot parachuted to safety moments before his aircraft crashed into a hillside. Two years before that, a military pilot died when his fighter jet crashed during night training in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang.
-
UN nuclear watchdog: Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras
Iran's decision comes as the IAEA's board censured Tehran over what the agency calls the Islamic Republic's failure to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics