One in four Britons skips meals, finds report. Here's why
- Among people on lower incomes, one in three people say they have missed meals recently because of the surge in inflation, polling firm Ipsos said on Tuesday.
The cost-of-living squeeze in Britain has led to two in three people in the country turning off their heating, almost half are driving less or changing supermarkets and just over a quarter say they have skipped meals, a survey showed.
Among people on lower incomes, one in three people say they have missed meals recently because of the surge in inflation, polling firm Ipsos said on Tuesday.
Concern about inflation is at a 30-year high and most Britons expect to see increases in the costs of essentials over the next six months, it said.
"Given the economic forecasts there may well be more anxiety on the horizon," Gideon Skinner, Ipsos's head of political research, said. "This is going to maintain pressure on the government to take more steps to help people through the cost of living crisis."
Data on Wednesday is expected to show consumer price inflation hit 9.1% in April, according to economists polled by Reuters, and the Bank of England thinks it could exceed 10% later this year.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak has resisted pressure to do more now to address the crisis facing many households. He says he wants to see the extent of the next increase in household energy tariffs in the autumn before deciding on further support.
A separate poll by YouGov showed 72% of respondents thought that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was handling the economy badly, almost double the share a year ago.
Ipsos interviewed 2,061 people on May 11 and May 12, while YouGov polled 1,810 people from May 14 to May 16.
-
India’s missions in Canada reach out to students after spate of incidents
India's missions in Canada are enhancing their outreach to students from India as their numbers balloon along with a spate of incidents, including accidents, suicides, even murders. The latest such tragedy was reported on Sunday, when Peel Regional Police found the body of 20-year-old Navkiran Singh from Moga district in Punjab drowned in the Credit Valley River in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area. No cause has yet been attributed for the death.
-
Sri Lankan Parl defeats no-confidence motion by Oppn against President Gotabaya
A no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defeated in Parliament on Tuesday, media reports said. The motion by Opposition Tamil National Alliance MP M A Sumanthiran to suspend Parliament's standing orders in order to debate an expression of displeasure over President Rajapaksa was defeated with 119 MPs voting against it, the Economy Next newspaper reported. Only 68 MPs voted in favour of the motion, it said.
-
US envoy urges India to ‘reconsider’ wheat export ban: ‘Will worsen...’
The United States hopes “India would reconsider” its decision to ban wheat exports which “will make the current global food shortage even worse”, an envoy said on Monday amid concerns with no end in sight for the Ukraine war. Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven nations on Saturday also emphasised that India's decision to ban wheat exports would worsen the global food shortage.
-
Canada to quickly ratify membership of Finland, Sweden in Nato: Melanie Joly
Canada will quickly ratify the membership of Finland and Sweden in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), as and when it has been approved. Speaking to reporters during the course of a teleconference from Brussels, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said such ratification has support from across party lines in Canada.
-
Russia was prepared to use artillery against inhabited areas in Chernihiv: UK
The United Kingdom on Tuesday accused Russia of being prepared for artillery use against inhabited civilian areas in Chernihiv, to the north of Ukraine's Capital, Kyiv, pointing to what it said was the 'scale of damage' to residential buildings caused by Moscow's troops in the region. The UK also projected that Moscow, in a bid to regain momentum in its advance in the Donbas area, would keep relying 'heavily' on massed artillery strikes.
