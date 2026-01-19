One killed, four others injured in Czech Republic shooting; shooter dead

A woman was killed and at least four others, including a police officer, were wounded in a shooting at a town hall in a Czech village on Monday, police said. Shooting at the Czech town hall kills one. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The authorities also said that they had secured the building in the town of Chribska, 110 km (68 miles) north of Prague, Reuters reported.

"At the moment, we can confirm one deceased woman and the shooter," police said.

Earlier, a shooting at a university in Prague left 14 people dead and at least 25 others injured, marking one of the Czech Republic’s deadliest shootings in decades. The attacker, a 24-year-old student, was later “eliminated” by authorities.

The shooting took place at Charles University’s Faculty of Arts, located close to popular tourist spots, including the 14th-century Charles Bridge.

Emergency services rushed to the scene as people fled nearby buildings. Streets were closed while police carried out searches and secured the campus.

Police chief Martin Vondrasek confirmed the toll after the attack.

“At this moment I can confirm 14 victims of the horrible crime and 25 wounded, of which 10 are seriously wounded,” he told AFP.

He added that all those killed were inside the university building.

The Dutch foreign ministry said one of the injured victims was a Dutch national. Authorities have been coordinating with embassies as part of the response.

According to Vondrasek, the suspect was not previously known to the police. He said the attacker had a “huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition”, and credited swift police action with preventing a higher death toll.

Police revealed they had already begun searching for the suspect before the university attack. This followed the discovery of his father’s body in the village of Hostoun, west of Prague.

The Czech government announced a national day of mourning on December 23. Flags on official buildings will be flown at half-mast, and citizens have been asked to observe a minute’s silence at noon.

In the hours after the shooting, social media was flooded with lists of missing students. Those who escaped safely posted messages to reassure friends and family.