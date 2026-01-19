Kevin Johnson Scholarship: Who is eligible for $5,000 award? Know criteria, important dates

The African American Mayors Association (AAMA) has announced details for its 2026 Kevin Johnson Scholarship, a $5,000 award aimed at supporting students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who demonstrate leadership potential and a commitment to public service. Applicants must submit a current resume, an official academic transcript, one letter of recommendation, and a personal video statement. (Unsplash/ Representational)

According to Opportunities for Youth, the scholarship is designed to empower the next generation of change-makers pursuing careers in policy, governance, political science, technology, healthcare, and other related fields tied to civic leadership and social impact.

Who is eligible for the Kevin Johnson Scholarship? The scholarship is open to students currently enrolled at accredited HBCUs and pursuing majors aligned with AAMA’s leadership and policy priorities, Opportunities for Youth reported.

For the 2026 cycle, AAMA will select five scholars in total: two undergraduate students and three graduate students.

Applicants must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and show a strong academic record.

Also Read: Indian student denied US visa despite ₹89 lakh scholarship, he says it's about social media vetting

Beyond academics, candidates are expected to demonstrate a sustained commitment to community engagement, leadership, and public service. The program places particular emphasis on students who show potential to make meaningful social impact through their chosen careers.

No assumptions are made regarding citizenship status beyond what is explicitly stated in the application requirements, according to the scholarship guidelines.

What does the scholarship include? In addition to the $5,000 financial award to support their academic journey, selected scholars will gain access to high-level engagement opportunities with African American mayors and national policy leaders.

A key component of the program is participation in the AAMA Scholars Summit, which will be held during the organization’s annual conference in Washington, DC, from April 9-10, 2026.

Travel expenses for the summit will be fully covered for scholarship recipients.

Also Read: US federal scholarship suspended for students at historically black colleges

Application requirements and deadline Applicants must submit a current resume, an official academic transcript, one letter of recommendation, and a personal video statement of up to two minutes outlining their career aspirations and the anticipated impact of their work.

The application deadline is February 1, 2026, and students are encouraged to prepare materials well in advance to ensure timely submission.