Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

OpenAI launches GPT-5.2 AI model with improved capabilities

Reuters |
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 12:42 am IST

GPT-5.2 comes with improvements in general intelligence, coding and long-context understanding, the company said in a statement.

OpenAI on Thursday launched its GPT-5.2 artificial intelligence model, after CEO Sam Altman reportedly issued an internal "code red" in early December pausing non‑core projects and redirecting teams to accelerate development in response to Google's Gemini 3.

The new model is expected to bring even more economic value for users, OpenAI said.(REUTERS)
The new model is expected to bring even more economic value for users, OpenAI said.(REUTERS)

GPT-5.2 comes with improvements in general intelligence, coding and long-context understanding, the company said in a statement.

The new model is expected to bring even more economic value for users, as it is better at creating spreadsheets, building presentations and handling complex multi-step projects, OpenAI said.

Alphabet's Google launched the latest version of its Gemini in November, highlighting Gemini 3's lead position on several popular industry leaderboards that measure AI model performance.

"Gemini 3 has had less of an impact on our metrics than we feared," Altman said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday, alongside Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Disney said on Thursday it is investing $1 billion in OpenAI and will let the startup use characters from Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel franchises in its Sora AI video generator.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI said that it currently has no plans to deprecate GPT‑5.1, GPT‑5, or GPT‑4.1 in the API.

GPT-5.2 Instant, Thinking, and Pro will begin rolling out in ChatGPT on Thursday, beginning with paid plans.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / OpenAI launches GPT-5.2 AI model with improved capabilities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On