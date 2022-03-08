Opposition moves no-confidence motion, Imran Khan on the edge
The Opposition has submitted a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat. As the Speaker was not in his office, the resolution was submitted in the Secretariat.
A total of 86 Members of NationalAssembly from the Opposition have signed the motion. As per rules 68 MNAs need to sign the petition and the Speaker has 3-7 days to call the session for voting.
Further, PML-N MNAs have been directed to remain in Islamabad as the coming 3 weeks were crucial politically.
The motion requisitioning a NA session was submitted by JUI-Fs Shahida Akhtar Ali; PML-Ns Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah & PPPs Naveed Qamar & Shazia Marri.
On the other hand, Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari are to hold a press conference later in the evening to announce decisions taken regarding the no-confidence motion.
It is clearly evident that Pakistan army is not taking side in this political powerplay unfolding in Islamabad and has decided to distance away from its past protege Imran Khan. With the Pakistan Army and the ISI not in the picture Imran Khan would have to produce an in-swinger to take out the oppositions wicket.
