Oprah Winfrey's father dies. He was 89
- Vernon served as a member of Nashville's Metro City Council for 16 years and was a trustee for the Tennessee State University.
Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.
“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,” the media mogul wrote. “We could feel peace enter the room at his passing.”
Details about funeral plans were not immediately released.
Earlier this week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on the Fourth of July. The event was called “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day,” which included a barber chair to honor his long career as a barber and owning his own shop in Nashville for nearly 50 years.
Oprah spent her early childhood at her father's hometown of Kosciusko, Mississippi, and in Milwaukee with her mother, Vernita Lee, who died in 2018. However, she also lived with her father in Nashville, between the ages of 7 and 9 and during her teens.
“If I hadn’t been sent to my father (when I was 14), I would have gone in another direction," Oprah told the Washington Post in 1986. "I could have made a good criminal. I would have used these same instincts differently.”
Sri Lanka's president to resign on July 13; PM's house attacked: Top facts
The Sri Lanka Parliament speaker said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign on Wednesday even as protesters have broken into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire. "To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13," parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana said in a televised statement. The office of Wickremesinghe said the protesters forced their way into his Colombo home on Saturday evening.
Zelensky sacks Ukraine's envoy to India, other ambassadors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kyiv's ambassador to Germany on Saturday as well as several other top foreign envoys, the presidential website said. In a decree that gave no reason for the move, he announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. Zelensky has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.
Sri Lankan crisis: Protesters set PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence on fire
Protesters on Saturday set the private residence of Sri Lankan prime minister on fire in Colombo, multiple media reports said. A mob stormed into Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's home in Colombo on Saturday evening and set it ablaze, AFP quoted police and his office. The incident comes hours after Wickremesinghe said he was resigning after party leaders in parliament demanded both he and president Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down.
Sri Lanka economic crisis: 4 decisions taken at all-party meeting with Speaker
Member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Dullas Alahapperuma, said four key decisions were taken during the all-party meeting presided by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday. Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis and on Saturday the country's president was forced to flee President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose government has been blamed for chronic mismanagement of the country's finances' residence not long before it was stormed by a huge crowd of protesters. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe must resign immediately.
Sri Lanka turmoil: Timeline of worst economic crisis since independence
Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis and on Saturday the country's president was forced to flee President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose government has been blamed for chronic mismanagement of the country's finances' residence not long before it was stormed by a huge crowd of protesters. Cabinet resigns Almost all of Sri Lanka's cabinet resigns at a late-night meeting, leaving Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda -- the prime minister -- isolated. The embattled leader loses his parliamentary majority as former allies urge him to quit.
