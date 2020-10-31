e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Orthodox priest injured in French shooting, assailant has fled: French Police

Orthodox priest injured in French shooting, assailant has fled: French Police

The priest was fired on twice at around 4pm local time as he was closing the church, and was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries

world Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:45 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Lyon
French Police source confirms a priest has been seriously wounded in a gun attack in French city of Lyon, assailant is on the run
French Police source confirms a priest has been seriously wounded in a gun attack in French city of Lyon, assailant is on the run(AP)
         

An orthodox priest has been injured in a shooting in the French city of Lyon and the assailant has fled, a source said on Saturday.

The priest was fired on twice at around 4pm local time as he was closing the church, and was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries, the source said.

French Police source confirms a priest has been seriously wounded in a gun attack in French city of Lyon, assailant is on the run

French Interior Ministry there is a serious incident underway in the city of Lyon, security forces are on site

tags
top news
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sunrisers maul RCB by five wickets
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sunrisers maul RCB by five wickets
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
What political parties must not do for votes, writes Karan Thapar
What political parties must not do for votes, writes Karan Thapar
The challenge ahead for terror-hit France | Opinion
The challenge ahead for terror-hit France | Opinion
‘Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs’: Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370
‘Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs’: Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In