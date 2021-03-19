IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Ousted Myanmar lawmakers eye ICC probe as another protester killed
Security forces used teargas to disperse protesters in the central town of Aungban and later opened fire, media and a witness reported. (Representative Image)(AP)
Security forces used teargas to disperse protesters in the central town of Aungban and later opened fire, media and a witness reported. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Ousted Myanmar lawmakers eye ICC probe as another protester killed

Military and police have used increasingly violent tactics to suppress demonstrations by supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi but that has not put off the protests, with crowds out again in several towns.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:23 PM IST

Myanmar security forces shot dead at least one opponent of military rule on Friday, a witness said, as ousted lawmakers explored whether the International Criminal Court can investigate crimes against humanity since a February 1 coup.

Military and police have used increasingly violent tactics to suppress demonstrations by supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi but that has not put off the protests, with crowds out again in several towns.

Security forces used teargas to disperse protesters in the central town of Aungban and later opened fire, media and a witness reported.

"Security forces came to remove barriers but the people resisted and they fired shots," one witness, who declined to be identified, said from the town by telephone.

The witness said he saw one person killed but had heard of more. The Kanbawza Tai news portal said on Facebook six people had been killed.

Police in the main city of Yangon forced people to clear protesters' barricades, residents said, while demonstrators were also out in the second city of Mandalay, the central towns of Myingyan and Katha, and the eastern town of Myawaddy, witnesses and media reported.

The total number killed in weeks of unrest has risen to at least 224, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group said earlier.

A junta spokesman has said security forces have used force only when necessary but critics have derided that explanation.

Myanmar's UN envoy, who publicly broke with the junta, said a committee of ousted lawmakers was looking at ways people can be held accountable for violence following the coup.

"The ICC is one of them," Kyaw Moe Tun told an event in New York. "We are not a state party to the ICC, but we need to ... explore the ways and means to bring the case to the ICC."

In Geneva, United Nations human rights experts denounced forced evictions, arbitrary detentions and the killings of pro-democracy protesters. They said foreign governments should consider pursuing those responsible for crimes against humanity.

Hundreds have fled towns and cities since the coup and are sheltering in areas controlled by ethnic minority militias on the Thai border, an official from one group said.

People have also crossed the western border into India.

INDONESIA ARMY CHIEF CONCERNED

Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi, 75, is hugely popular for her decades-long campaign for democracy.

She is being detained at an undisclosed location while facing accusations of bribery and other crimes which could see her banned from politics and jailed if convicted. Her lawyer says the charges are trumped up.

Western countries have condemned the coup and called for an end to the violence and for Suu Kyi's release. Asian neighbours have offered to help find a solution, but Myanmar's military has shown no sign of seeking reconciliation.

Coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing took part in a video conference with other Southeast Asian defence chiefs on Thursday, his first international engagement since seizing power, state television showed.

During the meeting, the head of Indonesia's armed forces, Hadi Tjahjanto, expressed concern over the situation in Myanmar, the Indonesian military said on its website. Indonesia's army ruled for years but later completely withdrew from politics.

Indonesia had led diplomatic efforts in Southeast Asia to resolve the crisis but a March 3 regional meeting it helped coordinate failed to make headway.

A Myanmar military spokesman did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.

EU SANCTIONS

The European Union is due to place sanctions on individual military figures on Monday and then target businesses they run in what would be its most significant response since the coup.

The EU's expected sanctions follow a US decision last month to target the military and its business interests. Britain last month froze the assets and placed travel bans on three generals.

The army has defended its takeover, saying its accusations of fraud in a November 8 election swept by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy were rejected by the electoral commission. It has promised a new election but not set a date.

Information within Myanmar is becoming increasingly difficult to verify after authorities have restricted the internet services that protesters use to organise and post reports and pictures.

About 37 journalists have been arrested, including 19 who remain in detention, the UN human rights office said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defense, is on a visit to India(Bloomberg File Photo )
Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defense, is on a visit to India(Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Lloyd Austin on mission to deepen India-US ties, urged to raise Russia deal

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Austin is making the first visit by a top member of the Biden administration to Delhi as part of efforts to forge a alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security forces used teargas to disperse protesters in the central town of Aungban and later opened fire, media and a witness reported. (Representative Image)(AP)
Security forces used teargas to disperse protesters in the central town of Aungban and later opened fire, media and a witness reported. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Ousted Myanmar lawmakers eye ICC probe as another protester killed

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Military and police have used increasingly violent tactics to suppress demonstrations by supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi but that has not put off the protests, with crowds out again in several towns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to new guidelines, people will be encouraged to work from home and will be allowed to go outdoors to walk or exercise only after having an 'approval certificate'.(AFP)
According to new guidelines, people will be encouraged to work from home and will be allowed to go outdoors to walk or exercise only after having an 'approval certificate'.(AFP)
world news

France to go into month-long lockdown from March 19 amid Covid-19 surge

ANI, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:06 AM IST
The new measures will go into effect from Friday midnight lasting four weeks but are less restrictive than measures imposed in March and November of last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 26, violence broke out during the farmer tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.(Reuters)
On January 26, violence broke out during the farmer tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.(Reuters)
world news

2 US senators say farm laws 'internal Indian policy'

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Democratic senators Charles Schumer and Bob Menendez in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote that they condemn the January 26 protests that broke out at the Red Fort adding that the farm laws passed by the Government of India are "internal Indian Policy".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters display signs during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar (AP).
Anti-coup protesters display signs during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar (AP).
world news

Outed by online campaign, children of Myanmar junta 'hounded' abroad

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Since the February 1 coup, some protesters have launched an online campaign to denounce family members and associates of the junta in Myanmar. Organisers say it is a non-violent way to put pressure on the junta to return the country to democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)
U.S. President Joe Biden (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)
world news

Priest, who presided over inaugural mass for Biden, faces probe in California

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Father Kevin O'Brien allegedly “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a conciliatory tone, saying he did not think India had blocked any deliveries and wanted to work with Europe too.(AFP)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a conciliatory tone, saying he did not think India had blocked any deliveries and wanted to work with Europe too.(AFP)
world news

Britain to slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout due to delay in supplies from India

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Supply constraints are the biggest threat to Britain's vaccine rollout - currently the swiftest among the world's major economies - and health officials warned that the programme would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise..(HT file)
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise..(HT file)
world news

President Biden urged to rescind Trump-era ban on H-1B, other foreign work visas

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
In June 2020, Trump instituted Proclamation 10052, halting the processing of non-immigrant H-1B, L-1, H-2B, and J-1 visas, based on the alleged potential risk to the labour market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Russia threatens to ban Twitter in 30 days. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST
The agency's action against the platform comes in the backdrop of tensions with western social media with regard to allegations of 'discrimination against Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
world news

Canada backs AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, says 'benefits outweigh risks'

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Earlier, the European Union said the vaccine was "safe and effective" and British regulators said its use should continue, after reports of rare blood clots prompted over a dozen countries to suspend the use of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File photo)
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File photo)
world news

Onus on India to create conducive atmosphere, says Pak army chief: Key takeaways

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:45 AM IST
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s army chief, on Thursday called for India and Pakistan to “bury the past” and move towards cooperation a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said New Delhi will have to take the first step for improving bilateral ties by addressing Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Biden urged to raise China's aggressive behaviour in its neighbourhood, Taiwan

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The lawmakers said it is imperative that the Biden administration stands up to China’s attempts to dismantle democracy and reaffirm that US support for Taiwan is non-negotiable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
world news

China to open first trial of Canadians held on 'spy' charges for over 2 years

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Court hearing for Michael Spavor would be held Friday, and one for Michael Kovrig would follow on Monday. The two were arrested in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
world news

'I am not a virus:' Asian-American lawmakers reject bigotry

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Trump famously called Covid-19 the "China virus," congressional Republicans regurgitated the rhetoric, and attacks on Asian-Americans apparently spiked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
world news

2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Detective Inspector said medics provided first aid to two of the injured but both of them — a man and a woman — died at the scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP