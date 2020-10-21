e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Out-polled and out-funded, Trump faces China account questions

Out-polled and out-funded, Trump faces China account questions

The account was controlled by Trump International Hotels Management, which paid local taxes in China, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

world Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:31 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, on October 20.
US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, on October 20.(AFP)
         

As Donald Trump sought to escalate his corruption allegations against Democratic nominee Joe Biden and turn around a presidential race in which he has been badly out-polled and out-funded, the US president was hit by news reports of a bank account in China that he never declared.

The account was controlled by Trump International Hotels Management, which paid local taxes in China, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. This was one of three foreign accounts the publication found during an analysis of the president’s tax records; the other two were in Ireland and Britain. None of them figured in public financial disclosures by the president. A Trump Organization spokesperson told NYT the China account was opened after an office was established there to “explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia”.

Trump, who has refused to release his tax returns, had attacked Biden in recent days alleging corruption by the former vice-president and his younger and only surviving son, Hunter Biden, for latter’s business dealings in Ukraine and China. He has based his attacks on claims in a news report in a conservative-leaning paper that other publications have not been able to verify. Critics have raised the possibility of the report being part of a misinformation campaign by Russia to influence the elections.

Biden has dismissed the allegations as a “smear campaign”.

Trump has been trailing Biden in polls: by 8.5 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average of polls on Wednesday, which was an improvement upon the double-digit deficit he faced a week ago. But the FiveThirtyEight weighted average had him steadfastly short by more than 10 points.

The president has been also massively out-funded. According to filings with the federal election commission on Tuesday, the Trump campaign had only $63.1 million in the bank at the end of September, compared to Biden campaign’s $177.3 million.

The president’s cash-strapped re-election campaign was unequally matched for the onslaught of hostile ads that has already started from the Biden campaign. Trump has had to bank on free airtime through more in-person rallies and a slew of interviews as one way of plugging the hole.

One such interview did not go too well. Trump abruptly ended a sit-down session at the White House with a CBS 60 Minutes anchor on Tuesday and threatened to release his own recording to pre-empt whatever went wrong before the scheduled telecast coming Sunday.

Biden, in the meantime, has gone off the campaign trail to prepare for the third and final debate. His former boss and President Barack Obama, the Democratic party’s most potent and popular canvasser, will address a drive-in rally in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In