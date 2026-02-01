Over 150 dead, internet cut: Inside violence in Pak's Balochistan, deadliest in recent years

Pakistan security forces launched an extensive hunt on Sunday for militants behind a wave of coordinated attacks across Balochistan, a day after violence killed at least 31 civilians, 17 security personnel and 145 militants, Reuters reported citing official figures. Police officers inspect the site after militant attacks in Quetta, Pakistan, February 1, 2026 (REUTERS)

The attacks, among the deadliest in recent years in the restive province, prompted Islamabad to vow retaliation.

Authorities imposed sweeping security restrictions across the province as investigations continued and rescue operations entered their second day.