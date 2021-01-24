Over 2,000 held at anti-Putin rallies
Agencies
Russian police on Saturday detained more than 2,000 protesters, including the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as several thousands took to the streets nationwide to denounce President Vladimir Putin’s rule.
Thousands of people, including teenagers, packed Moscow’s central Pushkin Square and nearby streets as riot police hauled off demonstrators and beat others with batons.
Police detained more than 2,131 people, including 795 in Moscow, the OVD-Info monitoring group reported. Among those detained were Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya, who was later released, and his prominent aide Lyubov Sobol.
“What a joy that you are here!” Navalnaya wrote before being detained and posting a picture of herself from inside a police van. The protests in Moscow were estimated to be the largest demonstrators since 2019 when Navalny supporters rallied to demand free local elections.
Navalny had called on Russians to protest this week after surviving a near-fatal suspected poisoning with Novichok and returning to Moscow following months of treatment in Germany, only to be arrested immediately on arrival.
Some protesters marched towards the Kremlin, while others blocked Tverskaya Street, the Russian capital’s main thoroughfare. Police clashed with the demonstrators in the city centre and hit them with truncheons.
Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund said on Twitter said that “an incredible number” of people had gathered in the capital. Moscow police, which are accused of downplaying turnout at rallies, said 4,000 turned up.
Thousands took to the streets in the Far East, Siberia and the Urals including Khabarovsk, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg.
Russia says US diplomats published rally routes
Russia on Saturday accused the US embassy in Moscow of publishing routes of planned demonstrations in support of Navalny and demanded an explanation from US diplomats.
“Yesterday, the US embassy in Moscow published ‘protest routes’ in Russian cities and tossed around information about a ‘march on the Kremlin,’” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to start on February 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to review Taliban deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global Covid-19 infections near 100 million mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 2,000 held at anti-Putin rallies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests against Israeli PM Netanyahu continue nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texan man charged in Capitol riot tweeted 'Assassinate AOC': FBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand health officials probe probable community Covid-19 case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenosha shooter can't associate with supremacists: Judge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PML-N lambasts Imran Khan after UN cautions staff against flying by Pak airlines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Covid-19 intensive care numbers down for first time in two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high Covid-19 risk: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson says he looks forward to working with Joe Biden on shared goals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden administration to unveil climate change policies, adviser says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO inks deal for delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in poor countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 Iraqi fighters killed in IS attack: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox