Over 22,000 people deemed inadmissible were removed from Canada last year, a new record. According to data released by the Canadian Border Services Agency or CBSA, the number of removals totaled 22,108. Of that number, 1,010 were “subject to a serious inadmissibility (national security, war crimes or human rights violations, organized crime, and criminality),” CBSA noted. While a breakdown by citizenship of the 2025 total was not provided, in the first ten months of this year, the Canadian Border Services Agency or CBSA enforced removals of 2,831 Indians. (REUTERS)

While a breakdown by citizenship of the 2025 total was not provided, in the first ten months of this year, the Canadian Border Services Agency or CBSA enforced removals of 2,831 Indians, out of a total of 18,785. That was the highest country-wise cohort after Mexicans at 3,972.

Removals are in progress for 6,515 Indian nationals out of a total of 29,542.

A report in the outlet Global News linked some of the removals to the extortion crisis in the country, which has largely afflicted Indo-Canadian businesses and individuals in the suburbs of Toronto, Vancouver and in the cities of Edmonton and Calgary.

CBSA is investigating 296 persons considered “persons of interest” by the British Columbia Extortion Task Force. As a consequence of the investigations, 10 people have been removed from the country and 32 others issued orders in that regard.

The overall high number of removals comes as Canadian authorities responded to public pressure and acted against immigrants violating laws over the past couple of years.

The total numbers have jumped this year from the 17,357 recorded in 2024. The category with the highest numbers was that for non-compliance related to refugee claims, at 15,605.

Law enforcement is also seeking expeditious removal of criminals.

This month, Surrey Police Service announced the arrest of five Indian nationals linked to extortion in the town in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia and engaged with CBSA on the matter. They were identified as Harjot Singh, Taranveer Singh, Dayajeet Singh Billing, Harshdeep Singh and Hanspreet Singh.

On October 10, 2025, in a release, Peel Regional Police, for the first time, said it was “actively engaged with the Peel Crown Attorney’s Office and the Canada Border Services Agency which will determine whether removal of accused foreign nationals from Canada may be pursued as part of the judicial process.”

That was in connection with the arrest of eight men in connection with the alleged theft of 450 pieces of mail, totalling a combined worth of more than CA$400,000.

Those arrested face a combined total of 344 charges and were identified as Sumanpreet Singh, Gurdeep Chattha, Jashandeep Jattana, Harman Singh, Jasanpreet Singh, Manroop Singh, Rajbir Singh, and Upinderjit Singh.