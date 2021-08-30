Home / World News / Over a million customers in Louisiana without power as Ida lashes state
An empty intersection is shown in downtown on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (AFP)
Over a million customers in Louisiana without power as Ida lashes state

Hurricane Ida plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf of Mexico as a fierce Category 4 storm on Sunday. Power was knocked out Sunday night to the entire New Orleans metropolitan area, the utility company Entergy Louisiana reported.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:48 AM IST

Over a million customers in Louisiana were without power after Hurricane Ida lashed the state, according to the PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages.

There were a total of 1,002,184 customers without service in Louisiana in the earlier hours of Aug. 30, the website showed.

Hurricane Ida plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf of Mexico as a fierce Category 4 storm on Sunday. Power was knocked out Sunday night to the entire New Orleans metropolitan area, the utility company Entergy Louisiana reported.


