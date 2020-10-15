Pak anti-graft body issues arrest warrant against former president Asif Ali Zardari

world

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:21 IST

Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari in a graft case worth 8 billion in Pakistan Rupees.

According to The Express Tribune, a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) would hear Zardari’s interim-bail plea today over suspicious transactions in the fake accounts case.

This arrest warrant comes amid the Imran Khan government’s crackdown on opposition parties after an alliance was formed by all major opposition parties named Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) amid growing pubic agitation against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Earlier in September, a court in Islamabad indicted the former president and other accused in money laundering pertaining to the fake accounts case.

Zardari, who is named in multiple corruption cases filed by the NAB, was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds last year.

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari issued arrest warrant over fake accounts case.