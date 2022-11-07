Home / World News / Pak cop gets 10 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire

Pak cop gets 10 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire

world news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:32 AM IST

The investigating officer in Karachi’s Bahadurabad police station was shocked to learn that 100 million rupees had been deposited into his bank account, including his salary.

In similar incidents in Larkana and Sukkur, other police officials also received large sums of money in their bank accounts. (REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz/File Phot)o
In similar incidents in Larkana and Sukkur, other police officials also received large sums of money in their bank accounts. (REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz/File Phot)o
PTI |

A police officer in Pakistan’s Karachi city became a millionaire overnight after he received 100 million in his bank account from an unknown source.

The investigating officer in Karachi’s Bahadurabad police station was shocked to learn that 100 million rupees had been deposited into his bank account, including his salary.

“I was shocked because let alone having seen so much money, I have never had more than a few thousand rupees in my account,” police officer Aamir Gopang said.

“I only came to know about it when the bank contacted me and informed me that 100 million rupees were transferred to my account,” he said.

He said his bank account had been frozen and his ATM card was also blocked by the bank as they were carrying out investigations.

In similar incidents in Larkana and Sukkur, other police officials also received large sums of money in their bank accounts.

In Larkana, three police officers found out each of them had got 50 million rupees in their accounts while in Sukkur a police officer had the same amount in his account.

A spokesperson for Larkana police when contacted said the matter was under investigation by the police. “All three have denied any knowledge of how the large amounts of money came into their accounts,” he said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan karachi millionaire + 1 more
pakistan karachi millionaire

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out