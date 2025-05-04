Pak MP's funny reply to India-Pak war query goes viral: ‘I will run to England…’

As tensions are escalating between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, India and Pakistan, after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, an Islamabad politician is going viral over social media for saying that he would flee to England if war breaks out. Asked whether he would fight at the border if war broke out with India, Pakistani MP Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said he would flee to England instead (X/@Kashmir_Fact)

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, was asked by a local reporter whether he would go to the border to fight if a war broke out with India. In response, he said, “I will run away to England if war breaks out with India.”

When asked whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a step back to ease rising tensions, Marwat didn’t miss a beat. He responded mockingly, “Is Modi my aunt’s son (Modi meri khala ka ladka hai) that he’ll step back just because I say so?”

The video of the exchange is making the rounds on social media.

Marwat, once a close associate of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been publicly voicing dissent in recent months. The party leadership, reportedly displeased with his remarks, responded by stripping him of major roles within the party structure.

Pahalgam terror attack aftermath

India on Saturday banned the import of goods from Pakistan and also blocked Pakistani ships from entering Indian ports. The move comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is committed to taking strong action against terrorists and those who support them.

India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty signed with Pakistan in 1960 and closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines, among key retaliatory measures.

In response, Pakistan announced late Saturday that it will not allow any Indian-flagged ships to enter its ports. It also said Pakistani ships will stop visiting Indian ports.