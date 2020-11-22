e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pak oppn alliance holds massive rally despite govt refusing permission

Pak oppn alliance holds massive rally despite govt refusing permission

In his address to the rally, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari predicted that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be falling in January.

world Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:33 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Imtiaz Ahmad , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman (right in front row), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (centre) and Maryam Nawaz Sharif attend an anti-government rally in Peshawar on November 22.
Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman (right in front row), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (centre) and Maryam Nawaz Sharif attend an anti-government rally in Peshawar on November 22. (AP)
         

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party opposition alliance, held a massive rally in Peshawar on Sunday despite refusal of permit from the government which cited the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Doctors had warned that Peshawar was fast becoming a new hot spot for coronavirus.

In his address to the rally, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari predicted that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be falling in January.

Earlier on Sunday, Khan accused the PDM leaders of “playing reckless politics with people’s safety”.

He tweeted that “the same PDM members who had wanted a strict lockdown and criticised me earlier [are] now playing reckless politics with people’s safety”.

He added, “They are even defying court orders and holding a jalsa (rally) when cases are rising dramatically.”

The opposition parties insist that they would observe safety precautions, and alleged that the government’s intentions to stop their rally was entirely political.

Information minister Shibli Faraz said that if Covid cases rose in Peshawar in the coming days, the government would register an FIR against PDM leaders.

In reply to the government’s insistence that the PDM postpone its rally, the joint leader of the opposition movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the Imran Khan government was a ‘big corona’ itself .

“This government is the representative of a stolen mandate. It is not the representative of the people,” said Rehman, while addressing a press conference in Peshawar.

Speaking of the government’s warnings against holding rallies, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader said that they found no other excuse, so started raising a hue and cry about the spread of coronavirus.

Besides Rahman and Bilawal, the rally was addressed by PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, but not by former PM and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who addressed the previous PDM rally from London via a video link, apparently due to severe kidney pain.

tags
top news
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In