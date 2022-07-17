Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's son declared proclaimed offender in money laundering case
- The Lahore Special Court (Central-I) declared Suleman and Tahir Naqvi proclaimed offenders after they failed to appear despite being summoned, the Dawn newspaper reported.
A Pakistani court on Friday declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's younger son Suleman Shehbaz and another person proclaimed offenders in a money laundering case.
The Lahore Special Court (Central-I) declared Suleman and Tahir Naqvi proclaimed offenders after they failed to appear despite being summoned, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti Money Laundering Act.
Arrest warrants were issued for Suleman and Naqvi on May 28. At the same hearing, the court had also issued arrest warrants for another suspect, Malik Maqsood alias Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’, who passed away in the United Arab Emirates last month.
On June 11, the FIA had submitted a report about non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Suleman, Naqvi and Maqsood. In its report, the FIA had stated that the warrants could not be executed since Suleman was not present at his address and had gone abroad.
At Friday's hearing, the court sought details about the properties of Suleman and Naqvi as well as Maqsood’s death certificate.
The court also accepted the request for granting Prime Minister Shehbaz a one-time exemption from attending the hearing but directed that he appear before the court at the next hearing.
The hearing was subsequently adjourned till July 30.
The FIA in December 2021 submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza to a special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of ₹16 billion in the sugar scam case.
“The investigation team has detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of ₹16.3 bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions,” according to an FIA report submitted to the court.
The amount was kept in “hidden accounts” and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity, the report added.
This amount ( ₹16 bn) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of the Shehbaz family), it claimed. The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.
“Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who ‘held and possessed’ the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering,” the agency had said.
-
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan pushes violence; rift within coalition government
The Pakistan government held a series of secret peace talks with the anti-Pakistan insurgent group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in June after months of intense fighting. TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, who had been leading the peace talks for the group, revealed that former director-general of ISI and Corps Commander Peshawar (Gen) Faiz Hameed has been representing the Shehbaz Sharif government. The TTP also declared an indefinite ceasefire with the Pakistani government.
-
Iran 'capable of building nuclear bomb,' says supreme leader: Report
Tehran is technically capable of making a nuclear bomb but has yet to decide whether to build one, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei told Al Jazeera's Arabic service on Sunday. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump ditched Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, under which Iran curbed its uranium enrichment work, a potential pathway to nuclear weapons, in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
-
Wildfires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Firefighters struggled on Sunday to contain wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid link to a rise in excess mortality. In Spain, firefighters supported by the armed forces' emergency brigades are trying to stamp out over 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country. Spain's National Defense Department said that “the majority” of its fire-fighting aircraft have been deployed.
-
Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas". Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days. "It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, said on Saturday.
-
Biden's fist-bump with Saudi crown prince seen as undermining rights pledges
It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish an image he has long cultivated: that of a fierce defender of human rights. It was difficult for many to reconcile those words with the single-most searing image from Biden's first visit to the Middle East as president: his fist-bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics