Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif 'severely condemns' gunfire at Imran Khan rally
Imran Khan: Ex Pak PM was leading PTI rally to Islamabad to demand the Shahbaz Sharif government hold snap polls.
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday 'severely condemned' an incident of gunfire at a protest march by ex-PM Imran Khan in Wazirabad. Sharif told minister Rana Sanaullah to get reports from top police and government officials, Pak newspaper Dawn said.
Initial reports say a single gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan and some leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Faisal Javed Khan, who was also injured.
Local media said Khan was shot in the foot and then rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to Lahore. He is understood to be out of danger.
"He is in stable condition," Raoof Hasan, a senior aide said, declaring, "This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him."
Khan with later seen with a bandage on his right leg, according to media reports from the area and a blurry image shared online. Police cited by the Associated Press, Khan's convoy was travelling to Islamabad when the gunman opened fire.
Asad Umar, a senior PTI leader, told ARY News said six people were injured, including local leader Ahmad Chatha. Today's attack takes place less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore.
Imran Khan was deposed as Pakistan prime minister in April after losing a no-confidence vote. Since then he has alleged his ouster was the result of a conspiracy engineered by Sharif and the United States - claims that both the new premier and Washington have denied.
The march to Islamabad - Khan's latest challenge - comes after he was disqualified from public office for five years for allegedly selling state gifts unlawfully and concealing assets.
The ex PM has challenged the disqualification in a pending court case.