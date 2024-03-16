 Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Army headquarters; discusses security issues | World News - Hindustan Times
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Army headquarters; discusses security issues

PTI |
Mar 16, 2024 01:11 AM IST

The PM was accompanied by key members of the Cabinet during his trip to General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

For the first time after taking oath, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the Army headquarter and discussed issues of security with the Army leadership.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Reuters)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Reuters)

The PM was accompanied by key members of the Cabinet during his trip to General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and was received by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During the visit, Prime Minister Sharif and Cabinet members engaged in discussions with military leadership on matters of national security, regional stability and military preparedness.

They were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counter terrorism operations.

“PM and the cabinet members appreciated the professionalism, operational readiness, and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and commended its dedication in safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability,” the statement said.

The PM assured that the government would provide all the resources required for ensuring operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

“Pakistan is destined to rise and the role of the Armed Forces in ensuring the peaceful rise of Pakistan cannot be over-emphasized,” he said.

The COAS thanked the PM for the visit and reposing confidence in the Army and affirmed that the Pakistan Army would continue to measure up to the nation’s expectations and resolutely support the Government in addressing the security challenges facing Pakistan.

The visit concluded with civilian and military leadership reiterating their commitment to upholding national interests and working together for a prosperous and secure Pakistan.

Earlier, the PM on arrival was presented with a guard of honour and he laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the martyrs, according to the statement.

The Army establishment is considered extremely powerful in Pakistan and civilian governments are dependent on its support for survival.

The visit by the PM is expected to build trust between the government and establishment and help to jointly tackle the challenges faced by the country.

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Army headquarters; discusses security issues
