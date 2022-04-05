Pak poll panel says holding elections within 3 months not possible: Report
The Pakistan election commission on Tuesday expressed inability to hold general elections within three months, citing legal, constitutional and logistical challenges, news agency PTI quoted Pakistan daily Dawn.
A senior election commission official said the preparation for elections would require some six months as due to delimitation of constituencies particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the seats were increased and updating the electoral rolls as per districts and constituencies were major challenges.
“Delimitation is a time-consuming exercise where the law provides for one month’s time just to invite objections,” the Pakistan EC official told the newspaper. According to the official, procurement of election material, arrangement for ballot papers as well as the appointment and training of polling staff were other challenges.
“Under the law, ballot papers with watermark are to be used which are not available in the country and hence they would have to be imported. The EC had proposed to amend the law to provide for ballot papers with ‘security features’, instead of water mark,” the official added.
The official said inviting bids and scrutinising financial and technical quotations would also require some time and some 20 lakh stamp pads would be required for around one lakh polling stations.
ALSO READ: Neighbourhood in turmoil as Pakistan, Sri Lanka politics on edge
The EC official said the law requiring use of EVMs (electronic voting machines) and giving overseas Pakistanis voting rights also held the field and had to be repealed.
The Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen), an independent non-government body, has identified multiple constitutional, legal and operational challenges to the conduct of an early election.
“Public confusion and political divisions that have already arisen as a result can potentially translate into violent expression. Political parties have a great responsibility to manage their workers and make sure that political disagreements do not turn into violence, especially ahead of an early election,” the organisation said in a statement.
Pakistan president Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the national assembly on prime minister Imran Khan's advice. The move came after the national assembly rejected the no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) ruling alliance.
The Supreme Court is hearing a petition moved by the opposition challenging the rejection of no-confidence motion and dissolution of the national assembly.
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka says Farah Khan betrayed Imran Khan
Imran Khan's step son Musa Maneka said to Pakistani media that his family has no association with Farah Khan, the lady who is said to have fleed Pakistan on April 3 amassing a huge amount of public money. Farah Khan was believed to be a close friend of Bushra Bibi but was not a member of the party; neither did she hold any post in the government.
