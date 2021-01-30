Pak to send special plane to China to receive first tranche of Covid-19 vaccine
Pakistan will send a special plane to China on Sunday to bring back the first batch of the 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine that Beijing has promised to provide to its close ally.
The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), during a meeting here on the strategy of vaccine administration, said on Saturday that the country is geared up for the vaccination programme.
“The forum was apprised that a special plane will fly to China tomorrow (Sunday) for transportation of the first tranche of vaccine,” according to a statement from the NCOC.
The move comes after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on January 21, following a call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, had announced that China will provide 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan by January 31.
He said that Beijing had asked Islamabad to send an airplane to get the vaccines.
Pakistan has approved two foreign anti-Covid vaccines as of now, including the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, for emergency use in the country.
All necessary measures have been put in place for vaccine storage at Islamabad and distribute the vaccine to various federating units particularly to Sindh and Balochistan provinces, the statement said.
The vaccine nerve centre has been established at the NCOC with provincial and district level vaccine administration across the country for vaccination in a systematic manner, it said.
Pakistan plans to provide vaccines to frontline health workers and elderly people in the first phase.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 543,214 after 2,179 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of National Health Services.
Another 65 patients died in this period, taking the number of Covid-19 deaths to 11,623 while some 2,111 patients were in a critical condition.
Also, 498,152 people have recovered so far, which means that the number of active patients was 33,439. The authorities performed 41,435 tests in the last one day. It showed that the positivity rate was 5.25%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Black Lives Matter proposed for Nobel Peace Prize
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk plans to use Texas natural gas for his Starships
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak to send special plane to China to receive first tranche of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China gene firm providing worldwide Covid-19 tests worked with Chinese military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh data show toll South African coronavirus variant takes on vaccine efficacy
- The vaccines from Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson were significantly less effective at preventing Covid-19 in trial participants in South Africa, where the potent new variant is widespread, compared with countries in which this mutation is still rare.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden warns of growing cost of delay on economic aid plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE amends citizenship law for expatriates. All you need to know.
- The changes to the law on nationality and passports will allow expatriates to become dual citizens for the first time. Dual citizenship was earlier banned in the Emirates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strengthening of US-South Korea ties cause concerns in China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran imposes mandatory quarantine for travellers from Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan reported first Covid-19 death in 8 months, from local cluster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia restores international air traffic on reciprocal basis with other nations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE amends laws to grant citizenship to expatriates with special skills, talents
- The UAE is home to 3.42 million Indians, one of the largest concentrations of expatriates in West Asia. Experts believe the recent normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE could open up new opportunities for trilateral cooperation with India, which has close relations with both countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE plans to offer citizenship to select group of foreigners in a rare move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daniel Pearl murder: Where does the case now stand amid US pressure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox