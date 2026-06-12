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Pakistan accused of withholding activists' bodies as unrest intensifies in PoK

The JWAAC has demanded return of bodies of slain activists, release of detained members and withdrawal of terrorism designation to stop protests in the region

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 06:48 pm IST
ANI |
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The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has alleged that the bodies of several activists killed during recent clashes with law enforcement agencies in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have not been returned to their families, making the issue one of the group's key demands amid the ongoing unrest, as reported by Dawn.

Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) protests continue as demands against Pakistan remain unfulfilled(AFP)

According to Dawn, PoJK remained under a complete shutdown for the third consecutive day as protests continued across the region. During a confrontation between protesters and law enforcement personnel near Rawalakot, one activist was killed, and several others were injured.

Also Read I India slams Pakistan over deadly crackdown on protesters in PoK

The deceased was identified by fellow protesters as 32-year-old Sohban Arif from Sudhnoti district. JAAC leaders reiterated that the return of bodies of slain activists, release of detained members, and withdrawal of the ban on the organisation were among the conditions for ending the sit-ins.

JAAC representative Imtiaz Aslam told protesters that demonstrations would continue until authorities hand over the bodies of activists to their families and revoke notifications proscribing the committee. The group has also demanded investigations into civilian deaths and the withdrawal of security deployments from urban areas.

Also Read I Karnataka HC protects Amnesty India, Aakar Patel from ED action in 2022 case

Amnesty criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism legislation. Amnesty described the move as unlawful and disproportionate, arguing that it represents a serious attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism.

 
kashmir pakistan activist
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