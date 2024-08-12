India baiter and Imran Khan crony ex ISI chief Faiz Hameed arrested

Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal, PTI quoted the Pakistan Army as saying on Monday. A file photo of ex-Pakistan ISI chief Faiz Hameed with Imran Khan

"Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army- said in a statement.

“Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act,” it added.

"In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post-retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody," the statement added.

The military had reportedly formed an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Who is Faiz Hameed?

1. Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency as its Director-General from June 2019 to October 2021.



2. A known India baiter, Hameed was considered very close to then Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who wanted to appoint him as the next Pakistan Army chief.



3. Faiz Hameed is known for brokering truce between Sirajuddin Haqqani of the Haqqani network and Taliban headed by Mullah Yakub.

4. Best known for his role as chief spymaster, his tenure saw Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and a face-saving exit by the United States on August 15, 2021. The ISI under him is widely believed to have backed the Taliban in its march to capital Kabul and ultimate takeover of power.

5. Hameed visited Kabul just a month Taliban took charge and discussed bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan after US withdrawal. Prior to his stint in the ISI, he served as an Adjutant General in the General Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi. He has also served as Corp Commander in Peshawar and Bahawalpur units before his retirement.