Pakistan Election 2024: Hafiz Saeed's son ‘loses’ to Imran Khan's candidate

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed has lost his election from Pakistan's Lahore, Pakistan media reported.



Saeed contested from Lahore NA 122, losing to Imran Khan's PTI-backed Latif Khosa, garnering only 2024 votes compared to Khosa's 117,109 votes. This constituency also saw Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique's contest, which received 77,907 votes. LeT chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed’ son Hafiz Talha Saeed is the head of the cleric wing of the banned terror outfit.

Hafiz Nek Gujjar, Saeed's son-in-law, reportedly contested the election from Provincial Assembly constituency PP-162 representing the Markazi Muslim League.

Pakistan Markazi Muslim League

Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, believed to be linked to banned groups associated with Hafiz Saeed, contested in Thursday's general elections, as reported by the media.

According to a BBC Urdu report cited by news agency PTI, candidates nominated by this party from various cities across Pakistan include individuals who are either relatives of Hafiz Saeed or have past associations with terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, or Milli Muslim League.

Who is Hafeez Saeed?

Hafiz Saeed, currently imprisoned in Lahore, has received a cumulative sentence of 31 years from Pakistan's anti-terrorism courts across multiple cases related to financing terrorism.

On December 10, 2008, he was designated as a 'global terrorist' by the UN for plotting the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that year in which 166 people were killed.

India has also acknowledged reports of Saeed's son Talha participating in elections in Pakistan, stating that the integration of radical terrorist groups into mainstream politics in the neighbouring country is not a new development and has been a longstanding aspect of its state policy.

(With PTI inputs)