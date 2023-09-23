News / World News / Is Pakistan military manipulating elections? Caretaker PM's assertive response

Is Pakistan military manipulating elections? Caretaker PM's assertive response

ByMallika Soni
Sep 23, 2023 03:03 PM IST

Pakistan Elections: The election commission announced that the polls would take place during the last week in January.

Pakistan’s interim prime minister said dismissed the possibility that the country’s military would manipulate the results of the upcoming national elections in the country and try to sabotage the chances of jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party in the polls. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar asserted that the election body will conduct the vote, not the military.

Pakistan Elections: Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar(AP)
Pakistan Elections: Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar(AP)

Why would the poll body chief turn in any sense of the word against me, he told news agency Associated Press.

Pakistan has been in deepening political turmoil since April 2022 when Imran Khan was removed from office following a no-confidence vote in the parliament. He was arrested in early August on corruption charges and sentenced to three years in prison. The term was later suspended though he still remains in jail.

The election commission announced that the polls would take place during the last week in January, delaying the vote which was to be held in November as per the country's constitution.

When the commission sets an exact election date his government “will provide all the assistance, financial, security or other related requirements", the interim PM said.

Read more: US, China, Russia have built new facilities at nuclear test sites: Report

On cases against Imran Khan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said, “We are not pursuing anyone on a personal vendetta. But yes, we will ensure that the law is appropriate. Anyone, be it Imran Khan or any other politician who violates, in terms of their political behavior, the laws of the country, then the restoration of the law has to be ensured. We cannot equate that with … political discrimination.”

He called his government’s working relationship with the military “very smooth,” as well as “very open and candid", saying, “We do have challenges of civil-military relationships, I’m not denying that civil institutions in Pakistan have deteriorated in terms of performance for the last many decades but the military is disciplined and has organizational capabilities.”

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out