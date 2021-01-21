IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Pakistan faces dilemma of sourcing Covid-19 vaccines
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
world news

Pakistan faces dilemma of sourcing Covid-19 vaccines

Unlike other countries in the neighbourhood, Pakistan didn’t place orders well in advance with foreign vaccine makers. It also doesn’t have a well developed vaccine industry, and authorities are now grappling with the possibility of having to acquire doses at significantly higher prices
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive to expedite the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, Pakistan is grappling with a dilemma – how to source millions of doses to inoculate the country’s most vulnerable.

Unlike other countries in the neighbourhood such as Bangladesh, Pakistan didn’t place orders well in advance with foreign vaccine makers. It also doesn’t have a well developed vaccine industry, and authorities are now grappling with the possibility of having to acquire doses at significantly higher prices.

On Tuesday, Khan directed the Cabinet committee on procurement to speed up the process for acquiring vaccines. This came days after Pakistan’s regulatory authority approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Sinopharm vaccine made by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group.

In early December, Pakistan approved $150 million in funding to buy vaccines, initially to cover the most vulnerable 5% of the population, including frontline health workers and people above the age of 65.

This was almost a month after Bangladesh’s drugmaker Beximco Pharma signed an agreement with the Serum Institute of India for 30 million doses of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine. These doses would be in addition to the two million doses of Covishield provided by India to Bangladesh on Thursday as a gift.

Also read | Bhutan, Maldives first to benefit from India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’

There has also been no announcement by Pakistan’s “iron brother” ally China about assistance in the supply of vaccines.

Given its troubled relationship with India and reluctance to cooperate even on issues such as the pandemic, Pakistan has not reached out to India for help with vaccines, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

It also doesn’t figure in the list of nine neighbouring and partner countries, including Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles, to whom India is providing vaccines as grant assistance.

Authorities in Islamabad are now looking to acquire vaccines either through commercial sales or under the Covax facility of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to which the Serum Institute is committed to supplying at least 200 million doses this year.

Pakistani authorities are now faced with the possibility of having to pay as much as $6 to $7 a dose if they opt for the AstraZeneca vaccine, and the country’s sole authorised distributor of the vaccine is currently unable to give a timeline for deliveries, the Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday.

“Since the government has allowed [the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine] and given us the nod to import the consignments, we have estimated that it would be available to the government for something between US$6 and US$7,” said Usman Ghani of Sindh Medical Stores, one of Pakistan’s biggest importers of vaccines and pharmaceutical products.

“The offer has formally and clearly been made to both governments [federal and provincial], but it is a difficult question to answer when it would be made available. Frankly speaking, we don’t have exact idea about this right now.”

Ghani also pointed to another key factor – the Indian manufacturer of the AstraZeneca vaccine will first meet the needs of the Indian government, and then the needs of Gavi and other countries such as Bangladesh that concluded commercial agreements in advance.

“We have very cordial relations with Serum Institute of India and we would try our best to procure it as early as possible,” he said.

Pakistan has so far recorded nearly 530,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 11,000 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
world news

US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says Fauci

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The United States will remain a member of the WHO, he said. Biden's predecessor Donald Trump halted funding to the WHO, where the United States is the largest donor, and announced a process to withdraw from the agency in July 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
COVAX said the 1.8 billion doses would be supplied via an advance market commitment to 92 eligible countries.(Reuters)
COVAX said the 1.8 billion doses would be supplied via an advance market commitment to 92 eligible countries.(Reuters)
world news

COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 billion doses to poor in 2021

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:09 PM IST
COVAX, which is co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the World Health Organization and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new US administration on Thursday thanked the World Health Organization for leading the global pandemic response and vowed to remain a member.(Reuters file photo)
The new US administration on Thursday thanked the World Health Organization for leading the global pandemic response and vowed to remain a member.(Reuters file photo)
world news

US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response: Anthony Fauci

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • "The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesian soldier move debris found in the water around the location where the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Jan 15, 2021. More searchers and rescuers joined the search Friday for wreckage and victims from an Indonesian plane that crashed last weekend in the Java Sea. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)(AP)
Indonesian soldier move debris found in the water around the location where the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Jan 15, 2021. More searchers and rescuers joined the search Friday for wreckage and victims from an Indonesian plane that crashed last weekend in the Java Sea. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)(AP)
world news

‘Found only small chunks of remains’: Why Indonesia crash was the 'worst'

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
SJ182 plummeted close to 10,000 feet (3,050 meters) in 14 seconds shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on a stormy Saturday afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Mel Silva made her first public comments on the details of the proposed legislation since it was introduced to Parliament last week.(Reuters)
Google Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Mel Silva made her first public comments on the details of the proposed legislation since it was introduced to Parliament last week.(Reuters)
world news

Google to pay French publishers for online content under new copyright agreement

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Google has only signed individual agreements with a few publications so far, including national dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. (AP)
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. (AP)
world news

Biden's inaugural address written by Indian-American earns praise

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Last month, Biden named his long-time associate Vinay Reddy as his speechwriter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to their long sitting hours and sedentary lifestyles, working women are the most vulnerable to PCOD.(Images: Shutterstock)
Due to their long sitting hours and sedentary lifestyles, working women are the most vulnerable to PCOD.(Images: Shutterstock)
world news

European firms improve diversity scores in pandemic year: Study

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Brussels-based association European Women on Boards, which analysed 668 Europe's top listed companies included in the STOXX 600 index and national benchmarks, said the number of those with high scores on its Gender Diversity Index rose to 62 from 32 in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesian navy divers are seen on a rubber boat and aboard the Indonesian Naval warship as they prepare to participate in the search and rescue operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, at the sea off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, (Reuters)
Indonesian navy divers are seen on a rubber boat and aboard the Indonesian Naval warship as they prepare to participate in the search and rescue operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, at the sea off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, (Reuters)
world news

Indonesia air crash: Boeing jet’s throttle becomes focus in probe

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Investigators probing the January 9 crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight are looking at the possibility that a malfunctioning automatic throttle could have led to the pilots losing control, according to a person familiar with the investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo taken on January 20, 2021 shows members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province. (Photo by STR / various sources / AFP) / China OUT(AFP)
This photo taken on January 20, 2021 shows members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province. (Photo by STR / various sources / AFP) / China OUT(AFP)
world news

Chinese rescuers hope to drill shaft to free 21 miners trapped for 11 days

Reuters, Qixia
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:31 PM IST
A total of 22 workers were stuck underground in the Jan. 10 blast in the Hushan mine on the outskirts of Yantai, a major gold-producing region in Shandong province on the northeast coast. One miner is known to have died of injuries suffered in the initial blast, state media reported on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
world news

Pakistan faces dilemma of sourcing Covid-19 vaccines

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Unlike other countries in the neighbourhood, Pakistan didn’t place orders well in advance with foreign vaccine makers. It also doesn’t have a well developed vaccine industry, and authorities are now grappling with the possibility of having to acquire doses at significantly higher prices
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some of the Iranian vendors were skeptical their goods would be well received in Dohuk and other areas of Iraq, where Turkish brands dominate shopping isles.(AP)
Some of the Iranian vendors were skeptical their goods would be well received in Dohuk and other areas of Iraq, where Turkish brands dominate shopping isles.(AP)
world news

Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq

PTI, Dohuk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Iran is among Iraq's largest trading partners and this cooperation has deepened since 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden listens after announcing nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden listens after announcing nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)
world news

Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive'

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:22 PM IST
China's foreign ministry said Pompeo and the others had "planned, promoted and executed" moves that had interfered in its internal affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While Orban is regularly criticized in the EU for his cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Communist Party leadership, he may only be the first rather than the sole western leader to secure alternative supplies from the east amid the slow roll-out of western vaccines that have left governments exasperated.(Reuters file photo)
While Orban is regularly criticized in the EU for his cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Communist Party leadership, he may only be the first rather than the sole western leader to secure alternative supplies from the east amid the slow roll-out of western vaccines that have left governments exasperated.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Hungary becomes first EU nation to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Hungary’s drug regulator granted emergency approval for Russia’s Sputnik V, the agency’s director, Matyas Szentivanyi, told state television late Wednesday. The decision followed pressure by Orban to fast-track it and skirt the EU, which has yet to authorize the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.(PTI)
Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.(PTI)
world news

'Gratitude for your long-standing support': Dalai Lama congratulates Joe Biden

PTI, Dharamsala
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday at a historic inaugural ceremony, pledging to unite the country and calling on Americans to end the "uncivil war" that has fractured the deeply polarised nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Iraqi policeman stands guard at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad.(Representative Image/Reuters File Photo)
An Iraqi policeman stands guard at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad.(Representative Image/Reuters File Photo)
world news

Twin suicide bombings kill at least 13, injure over 25 in Baghdad: Police

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP