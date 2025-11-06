Pakistan fires into Afghanistan despite ceasefire talks underway, Taliban says

The Afghan Taliban on Thursday said that Pakistani forces attacked the Spin Boldak region of the country despite the truce and ongoing peace talks in Istanbul. Taliban security personnel(AFP)

The Taliban said that it has not retaliated “out of respect” for the negotiating team currently holding talks in Istanbul and to prevent civilian casualties.

“While the third round of negotiations with the Pakistani side has begun in Istanbul, unfortunately, this afternoon, Pakistani forces once again opened fire on Spin Boldak, causing concern among the local population. The Islamic Emirate’s forces, out of respect for the negotiation team and to prevent civilian casualties, have so far shown no reaction," Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on X.

"It is worth noting that in the previous round of negotiations, both sides had agreed to extend the ceasefire and prevent any acts of aggression,” he added.

According to an AFP report, projectiles were fired from Pakistan into Afghanistan. The Afghan sources quoted in the report said Pakistan used both light and heavy weapons and targeted civilian areas.

Islamabad is yet to issue a statement on the issue.