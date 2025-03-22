Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan grants temporary permission for Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in country

PTI |
Mar 22, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Pakistan's Telecom minister said with the consensus of all security and regulatory bodies, Starlink has been issued a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Pakistan announced on Friday that it granted temporary permission to tech billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet provider Starlink to provide its service in the country.

Starlink Services is one of the most technologically advanced companies globally among those providing internet via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.(Representative image)
Starlink Services is one of the most technologically advanced companies globally among those providing internet via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.(Representative image)

Starlink Services is one of the most technologically advanced companies globally among those providing internet via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja confirmed in a statement, saying that Starlink has been granted temporary registration in Pakistan following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister said with the consensus of all security and regulatory bodies, Starlink has been issued a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC).

“Starlink has been issued a temporary NOC with the consensus of all security and regulatory agencies,” Shaza said. “Starlink’s arrival in Pakistan will mark the formal launch of satellite internet services.”

She said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would oversee compliance with fee payments and other licensing requirements by the company.

Shaza said that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan is making significant strides towards digital transformation.

“The prime minister had directed that the internet system in Pakistan should be improved,” Shaza said. “Modern solutions like satellite internet will improve connectivity in the country.”

She said that Starlink’s registration was a “whole of government” approach and that the IT ministry consulted with the Cybercrime Agency, security agencies, PTA and Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board.

“PTA will complete Starlink’s fee payment and other licensing requirements,” she said.

Earlier, Musk stated in January that Starlink applied to launch internet services in Pakistan but was “waiting for approval from the government”.

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On