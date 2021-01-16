Pakistan has not placed any orders for Covid-19 vaccine, says health official
Pakistan has not placed any final order to import the Covid-19 vaccine nor has any vaccine manufacturer accepted the country's request for supply of the vaccine, a top official in the Imran Khan government has said.
In a telephonic interaction with The News International, Dr Faisal Khan, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health said: "Although, we are striving hard to get the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine at the earliest for our frontline workers and others but the final order has not yet been placed and accepted (by any vaccine manufacturer)."
On January 13, Dawn had reported that the only hurdle in importing the Covid-19 vaccine from Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm will be removed soon with its Phase-I trial in Karachi reaching the final stage.
While Pakistan has reported a total of 514,338 Covid-19 cases and 10,863 deaths, the country's top health expert said that though China's Sinopharm has submitted its data with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) but no agreement has been made on its procurement.
"The second vaccine candidate is Cansino, whose trials are currently underway and they are a couple of weeks away from submitting their data to us. We are also interested in Russian vaccine Sputnik V, who have submitted some data but we have sought more data from them," he said.
"We are trying to get AstraZeneca vaccine both through the Covax facility and through direct procurement," he added.
This revelation comes as several countries have already started administering Covid-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US slams Beijing for continuous withholding of Covid-19 information
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 18 million, India has largest diaspora in the world: UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What made South Korea crack down on digital sex crimes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden announces plan to vaccinate 100 mn Americans in his 1st 100 days in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says recent mainland Covid-19 outbreak caused by imported case: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden says we'll 'manage the hell' out of feds' Covid-19 response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon, Uber among new corporate donors to Biden inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York prosecutors interview Michael Cohen about Trump finances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump will leave White House before Biden inauguration, may go to his golf club
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Jong Un’s new missile could be an attempt to get Joe Biden's attention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Midnight quake kills 42 in Indonesia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Damaged roads, lack of gear hinder Indonesia quake rescue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How we got to two million Covid-19 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox