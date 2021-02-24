IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Pakistan military personnel punished over escape of Taliban figure: Spokesperson
Screengrab from “confessional” video of former Taliban spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.(YouTube)
Screengrab from “confessional” video of former Taliban spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.(YouTube)
world news

Pakistan military personnel punished over escape of Taliban figure: Spokesperson

Liaqat Ali, the former public face of the militant Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), escaped last year three years after he handed himself in to the military.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Rawalpindi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:40 PM IST

A number of Pakistani military personnel have been penalised for negligence over the escape of a high-profile former Pakistani Taliban figure from custody, an armed services spokesman said on Wednesday.

Liaqat Ali, the former public face of the militant Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and better known by his pseudonym Ehsanullah Ehsan, escaped last year three years after he handed himself in to the military.

"All those responsible for it were tried and penalised," Major General Babar Iftikhar, spokesman for Pakistan's Armed Forces, told reporters in the city of Rawalpindi where the army is headquartered.

He said those penalised were military personnel but did not give details including the number or identity of whose who were prosecuted. The military's media wing denied that any of those penalised had any involvement or collusion with Ehsan during the escape, saying it was a case of negligence.

Ehsan was TTP's spokesman for nearly a decade, issuing statements and holding press conferences in the group's stronghold near the Afghan border. He proclaimed TTP's responsibility for deadly bombings and attacks, including the 2012 shooting of education activist Malala Yousafzai. 

On Twitter earlier this month, Yousafzai responded to a threatening tweet directed at her by an account allegedly belonging to Ehsan, asking the military and government how he had been able to escape.

A government statement last year confirming the escape said had said Ehsan evaded custody during a counter-terror operation in which he was accompanying soldiers to find Taliban leaders, as he had agreed to do after his surrender.

Ehsan has issued statements through various Twitter accounts since his escape and has said on social media that he is abroad.

Iftikhar, the military spokesman, said that his tweet this month was via a fake account and that Ehsan's location was not confirmed, but efforts were underway to recapture him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tehreek e taliban pakistan pakistan
Close
William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, is sworn into his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.(REUTERS)
William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, is sworn into his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.(REUTERS)
world news

CIA nominee pledges to provide 'unvarnished' intelligence

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:48 PM IST
William Burns said the president "wants the agency to give it to him straight, and I plan to do just that and to defend those who do the same."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue divers conduct search operations for victims of a capsized boat in Lake Mariout, 20 kilometres west of Egypt's second city of Alexandria on February 23, 2021.(AFP)
Rescue divers conduct search operations for victims of a capsized boat in Lake Mariout, 20 kilometres west of Egypt's second city of Alexandria on February 23, 2021.(AFP)
world news

UN says 41 Europe-bound migrants fleeing Libya drown in Mediterranean

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • The UN migration and refugee agencies said in a joint statement that the dead were among at least 120 migrants on a dinghy that left Libya on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At its last plenary in October 2020, FATF concluded that Pakistan had fully complied with 21 of 27 points in the action plan but warned the country that it could not be given “forever” to address outstanding issues. (FILE PHOTO).
At its last plenary in October 2020, FATF concluded that Pakistan had fully complied with 21 of 27 points in the action plan but warned the country that it could not be given “forever” to address outstanding issues. (FILE PHOTO).
world news

FATF to take a call on Pakistan's efforts to counter terror financing tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:06 PM IST
  • FATF’s latest plenary is also being held at a time when the US has been irked by the Pakistan Supreme Court’s acquittal of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal accused in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Screengrab from “confessional” video of former Taliban spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.(YouTube)
Screengrab from “confessional” video of former Taliban spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.(YouTube)
world news

Pakistan military personnel punished over escape of Taliban figure: Spokesperson

Reuters, Rawalpindi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Liaqat Ali, the former public face of the militant Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), escaped last year three years after he handed himself in to the military.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asylum seekers sit inside a tent at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico.(REUTERS)
Asylum seekers sit inside a tent at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico.(REUTERS)
world news

US to admit asylum seekers from hard-hit camp at Texas border

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:11 PM IST
The camp, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, is home to hundreds of migrants, most from Central America, hoping to be granted refuge across the border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zollfahndungsamt Hamburg shows a detail of cocaine after German authorities seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine in the northern port city of Hamburg, Germany.(REUTERS)
Zollfahndungsamt Hamburg shows a detail of cocaine after German authorities seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine in the northern port city of Hamburg, Germany.(REUTERS)
world news

Over 23 tonnes of cocaine seized in Europe's biggest haul

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:04 PM IST
The two shipments together represented a street value of roughly $730 million, the Dutch prosecutors said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A 2014 UN Commission of Inquiry report said the prisoners are facing torture, rape, forced labour, starvation and other inhumane treatment.(AP)
A 2014 UN Commission of Inquiry report said the prisoners are facing torture, rape, forced labour, starvation and other inhumane treatment.(AP)
world news

North Korea enslaving political prisoners to fund weapons programme: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:54 PM IST
According to the report, Pyongyang had been operating a "pyramid fraud-like" scheme to force those held in prison camps to produce quotas of coal and other goods for export.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sun sets over the skyscrapers of the City of London financial district, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain.(Reuters)
The sun sets over the skyscrapers of the City of London financial district, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain.(Reuters)
world news

Number of women on UK corporate boards rises 50% in 5 years

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:43 PM IST
The number of women on the boards of directors of Britain’s 350 top publicly traded firms has jumped by more than 50% since 2015, meaning that 34.3% of all board seats are now held by women, an independent panel said in a report published Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan looks on at the Trade and Investments conference during his two-day visit in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan looks on at the Trade and Investments conference during his two-day visit in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Pak, India can resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: Imran Khan says in Lanka

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:29 PM IST
"Our only dispute is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker holds up a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.(AP)
A health worker holds up a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.(AP)
world news

Vietnam's first batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives from South Korea

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:27 PM IST
The vaccines, which arrived at Ho Chi Minh City on a flight from South Korea, will be used to inoculate more than 50,000 people who are seen as high risk, the government said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden’s White House said Wednesday it was still pushing to win support for Neera Tanden.(Reuters File Photo)
Biden’s White House said Wednesday it was still pushing to win support for Neera Tanden.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Neera Tanden's committee vote delayed as doubts about confirmation mount

Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Neera Tanden’s chances of nomination had already narrowed this week as Republicans and at least one Democrat -- Joe Manchin of West Virginia -- have said they won’t support her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photograph released by UNICEF shows the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines distributed by the Covax Facility arriving at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana. (AP)
This photograph released by UNICEF shows the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines distributed by the Covax Facility arriving at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana. (AP)
world news

Ghana 1st nation to receive coronavirus vaccines from Covax

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:24 PM IST
The arrival of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the West African country marks the beginning of the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history, according to the World Health Organization and UNICEF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People of all age groups are susceptible to infection and individuals who live in or visit endemic areas are considered at the greatest risk.(National Buruli ulcer control programme, Benin)
People of all age groups are susceptible to infection and individuals who live in or visit endemic areas are considered at the greatest risk.(National Buruli ulcer control programme, Benin)
world news

Buruli ulcer in Australia: 10 things to know about the flesh-eating disease

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:19 PM IST
  • The mode of transmission has not been established yet, which means there are no primary prevention measures for the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Google and Facebook logos, the words "media, news, media" and the Australian flag are displayed in this illustration.(Reuters)
The Google and Facebook logos, the words "media, news, media" and the Australian flag are displayed in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news

Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:13 PM IST
The social network's commitment to the news industry follows Google's $1 billion investment last year, as technology giants come under scrutiny over their business model as well as the proliferation of misinformation on their platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault chief executive(Reuters)
Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault chief executive(Reuters)
world news

Turkish court convicts executive, two jet pilots in Carlos Ghosn escape trial

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Ghosn, once a leading light of the global car industry, was arrested in Japan in late 2018 and charged with underreporting his salary and using company funds for personal purposes, charges he denies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac