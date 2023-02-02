Home / World News / Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform': Police chief

Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform': Police chief

world news
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Peshawar Mosque Blast: "Those on duty didn't check him because he was in a police uniform... It was a security lapse," Moazzam Jah Ansari said.

Peshawar Mosque Blast: People stand amid the rubble, following a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar.(Reuters)
Peshawar Mosque Blast: People stand amid the rubble, following a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar.(Reuters)
AFP |

The suicide bomber who killed 101 people inside a mosque at a police headquarters in Pakistan was wearing a police uniform and helmet when he staged the attack, a police chief said Thursday.

"Those on duty didn't check him because he was in a police uniform... It was a security lapse," Moazzam Jah Ansari, the head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province police force, told a news conference.

Read more: Pandemic to paradise: Chinese tourists return to Bali after three years

Police have a "fair idea" about who the bomber was after matching his head found at the scene with CCTV images.

"There's an entire network behind him," Ansari said, explaining that the bomber had not planned Monday's assault in northwest Peshawar alone.

Hundreds of police were attending afternoon prayers in the police headquarters' mosque when the blast erupted, causing a wall to collapse and crush officers.

Authorities are investigating how a major security breach could happen in one of the most tightly controlled areas of the city, housing intelligence and counter-terrorism bureaus, and next door to the regional secretariat.

It is Pakistan's deadliest assault in several years and the worst since violence began to surge again in the region after the Afghan Taliban's takeover in Kabul in 2021.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan
pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out