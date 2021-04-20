IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Pakistan parliament to vote to expel French envoy after anti-France protests
Security personnel stand guard on the Faizabad Bridge during a nationwide strike called by various groups to show solidarity with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party. (AFP Photo )
Security personnel stand guard on the Faizabad Bridge during a nationwide strike called by various groups to show solidarity with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party. (AFP Photo )
world news

Pakistan parliament to vote to expel French envoy after anti-France protests

The expulsion is one of the main four demands of a radical Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group, that has been protesting for over a week over cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST

Pakistan's government will seek a vote in parliament on Tuesday to expel the French ambassador after violent anti-France protests by Islamists, the interior minister said.

The expulsion is one of the main four demands of a radical Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group, that has been protesting for over a week over cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad.

Pakistan on Monday opened talks with the group.

"After long negotiations with TLP, this has been agreed that we will table a resolution in parliament today to expel French ambassador," said the minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in a video recorded statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP