Pakistan PM announces formation of new Army Rocket Force Command days after threat to India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his address on Thursday on the occasion of the country’s 79th Independence Day, announced the creation of a new force — the Army Rocket Force Command — in a bid to enhance its combat capabilities, reported PTI. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the new force will prove another milestone in further strengthening our conventional war capabilities. (File/REUTERS)

Apart from him, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, the three services chiefs, and national and foreign dignitaries were also present at the event.

"Equipped with modern technology and capable of targeting the enemy from every direction, this force will prove another milestone in further strengthening our conventional war capabilities,” Prime Minister Sharif said during the event.

However, Sharif did not provide any further details about the new force and what exactly would be its role.

Pakistan's new force command is apparently inspired by its all-weather ally China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, the PTI report said.

Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement comes days after he said on Tuesday that the "enemy" would not be allowed to snatch “even one drop” of water belonging to his country, apparently referring to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with India.

After the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

"I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop of Pakistan,” news agency PTI quoted Sharif as saying.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, weeks after the Pahalgam attack which killed 26 people, and targeted nine terrorist sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which led to a four-day military confrontation between the two nations. The confrontation ended May 10 when both the nations reached a ceasefire understanding.

