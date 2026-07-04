Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif recalls 'complicated' Iran-US mediation, says 'felt like everything would fall through'

Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir offering prayers during the state funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran (AFP)

We were honest and sincere, says Sharif On Pakistan's role as mediator between Iran and the US, Sharif told TRT that it had to be honest and sincere with Iran and US as the former is a ‘brotherly and neighbourly’ nation for Pakistan. Also read: Pakistan deputy PM Ishaq Dar under fire over grandson's arrest in gang rape case He also heaped praises on Pakistan army chief Asim Munir for his ‘pivotal role’ in the mediation process. “He was in touch with Iran and the US. He worked through the nights burning his midnight oil and untiringly,” Sharif said about Munir.

US Vice President JD Vance, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at a quadrilateral meeting between the US, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Lake Lucerne Summit. (REUTERS)