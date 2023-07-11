Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's son acquitted in money laundering case: Report

A special district court has acquitted the son of Shehbaz Sharif, Suleman Shehbaz, and others accused in a money laundering case on Monday, reported The Express Tribune. The district court was hearing acquittal pleas filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son, Suleman, and other accused in PKR ₹16 billion money laundering case. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif(Reuters)

However, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA)have earlier replied to 27 questions asked by the court, reported The Express Tribune.

Judge Bakht Fakhr Behzad was told that the FIA's lawyer that a joint investigation team (JIT) led by Dr Rizwan conducted the money laundering inquiry, as per The Express Tribune.

Later, the court asked whether the FIA had recorded any written statement by any witness during the probe to which the FIA's investigation officer (IO) Ali Mardan remained silent.

The court further asked about the actions they have taken against those who kept changing their stance during the investigation. The Investigation officer replied that no action was taken.

However, the FIA lawyer added that there was no direct evidence against Suleman regarding money laundering, The Express Tribune reported.

Later, the court asked about any indirect evidence against Suleman to which the IO said that the inquiry was opened in light of the sugar inquiry commission's report. The FIA went through Suleman's bank accounts during the probe but did not find incriminating evidence against him.

When asked about why a case was registered against Suleman, the IO answered that money would be deposited in Suleman's account and then withdrawn in cash.

Furthermore, the court accepted the pleas submitted by the accused and acquitted Suleman and others from the case.

The FIA had accused Shehbaz and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, of corruption and money laundering of around ₹16.3 billion between 2008 and 2018 through 28 bank accounts, which had no names for account holders. The charges were filed in November 2020 during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's term in the federal government, according to The Express Tribune.

However, Shehbaz and Hamza were acquitted of the case in October 2022.