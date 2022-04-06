Pakistan: SC adjourns hearing on no-trust motion, Prez wants snap poll dates
- The chief justice asked Babar Awan, who appeared for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, about the minutes of the recent meeting of the National Security Council which had discussed a letter purportedly showing evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust Khan’s led government.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the legality of rejection of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. The matter will be heard again on Thursday, the court said while seeking minutes of the National Security Council meeting from the government.
On Sunday, National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri had said the no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition was linked with a "foreign conspiracy" to topple Khan’s government and was not maintainable. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the 342-member National Assembly before its term ended in August 2023 on Khan’s advice.
A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, had been hearing the case since Sunday evening when it took suo motu notice of the developments in the National Assembly.
In another development, the President asked the election commission to propose dates for holding general elections. In a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Alvi said that he had to appoint a date, not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, for holding general elections.
Khan, the 69-year-old cricketing star-turned-politician, had stunned the Opposition on Sunday by recommending snap elections as the no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.
At the court, the chief justice asked Babar Awan, who appeared for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, about the minutes of the recent meeting of the National Security Council which had discussed a letter purportedly showing evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust Khan’s led government. The court asked on what basis did the speaker issue, Dawn newspaper reported.
(With agency inputs)
-
Russia lists ‘goodwill gesture’ for talks, has a condition to end Ukraine war
Russia on Wednesday said it is 'interested in ending military operations' in Ukraine if its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees to 'conditions' put forward by Moscow at negotiations, Russian media RT reported quoting Kremlin. The Kremlin also said that it has halted the attack on Kyiv as a 'goodwill gesture' to promote peace talks. Russia wants Ukraine to change its constitution to cement this.
-
Ukraine war: Zelenskyy slams European 'indecisiveness' over sanctions on Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday condemned hesitancy in Europe over stopping Russian energy imports, claiming that some leaders were more concerned with business losses than with war crimes. Addressing the Irish Parliament, Zelenskyy said new "rhetoric" about sanctions had emerged, "but I cannot tolerate any indecisiveness after everything we have gone through and everything that Russia has done to us". His statement comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 42nd day.
-
Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag, condemns 'the massacre of Bucha'
Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned "the massacre of Bucha" and kissed a Ukrainian flag sent from the town where tied bodies shot at close range littered the streets after Russian troops withdrew and bodies poked out of a mass grave at a church. Francis said the darkened and stained flag, which had writing and symbols on it was brought to him from Bucha on Tuesday.
-
Canada: Bill to compel digital media giants to share revenue with news orgs tabled in parl
The Canadian government has tabled a legislation in parliament that will compel digital media giants to enter into revenue sharing agreements with news organisations. Called Bill C-18, it will be the Online News Act once passed, and that is a likely outcome as it enjoys broad support cutting across party lines. Among the digital behemoths that the bill will impact are Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics