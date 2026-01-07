Pakistan set to strike deal with Bangladesh on sale of JF-17 amid strengthening ties

Pakistan is set to offer its JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Bangladesh amid strengthening ties between the two countries, Islamabad's military has announced in a recent statement. A Pakistani Air Force JF-17 Thunder flies at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) (AP)

Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmood Khan held a talk on a potential pact over the sale of JF-17 fighter jets to Dhaka, Reuters reported.

“The meeting focused on strengthening operational cooperation and institutional synergy, with emphasis on training, capacity building, and collaboration in aerospace advancements,” Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The JF-17 Thunder is a multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed by China and Pakistan.

The talks of "potential procurement" between the two countries come amid a resumption of ties in the past few months after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh in August 2024 and Muhammad Yunus-led interim government coming to power.

According to the military statement, Islamabad has assured Bangladesh of fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem.

"The visit underscored the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflected a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership," the military statement reportedly said.

A defence delegation led by Bangladesh Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, called on his Pakistan counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

Pakistan is already in talks with Azerbaijan and finalised a $4 billion deal with Libyan National Army to supply JF-17.

Islamabad had used the J-10 fighter jets during the May conflict with India, military experts and officials have said. Pakistan has also claimed that the jet has proved its capabilities since the conflict.

In another thaw in their relationship — even when India has frosty ties with both at present — Bangladesh national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, is set to launch non-stop flights to Pakistan's Karachi from January 29. Direct flights between the two nations were not operational since 2012 due to their strained ties.