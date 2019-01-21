Pakistan shares draft agreement on corridor opening

The Pakistan government on Monday shared with its Indian counterpart a draft agreement on modalities for Indian pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib via the planned Kartarpur corridor.

A statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the draft agreement for facilitation of Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the gurdwara was handed over to the Indian high commission in Islamabad in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to open the corridor on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November 2019.

Pakistan has appointed the director general (South Asia and Saarc) in the foreign ministry as its focal person and requested India to designate its focal person, the statement said. The Pakistani side also invited India to “urgently send a delegation to Islamabad to negotiate and finalise the agreement”, it added.

There was no immediate response from the Indian side.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 23:23 IST