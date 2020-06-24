e-paper
Pakistan teenager commits suicide after failing to complete online game task

Pakistan teenager commits suicide after failing to complete online game task

Jun 24, 2020
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India
The boy had recently appeared for his matriculation papers.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A 16-year-old Pakistani boy allegedly committed suicide after failing to complete a task while playing a popular online game, police have said.

Mohammad Zakarya, a resident of Hingerwal, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan on Tuesday after he missed the “mission” assigned to him while playing PUBG, according to senior police officer Ghazanfar Syed.

The boy had recently appeared for his matriculation papers.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle game.

“We found his mobile phone on the bed with the PUBG game on at that time near his body. We immediately called the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for further investigation into the incident,” Syed told Dawn.

“It was purely a case of addiction as the boy used to play PUBG game for many hours a day. The boy’s father also confirmed about his obsession with the online game on which he spent many hours a day,” the police officer said. This is said to be the fourth suicide in Punjab province related to the online games. Earlier, another online game “Blue Whale Challenge” claimed the lives of many teenagers in the country.

