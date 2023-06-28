There's no cash in Karachi ATMs ahead of Eid amid economic crisis: Report

Residents of Karachi faced severe cash crisis as ATMs ran out of cash ahead of Eid al-Adha, Geo News reported. Customers complained that ATM services had gone down ahead of Eid, the report said. Customers complained that ATM services had gone down ahead of Eid, the report said.

"The ATMs are out of order before Eid. We have visited the ATMs many times since this morning but there is no cash," people troubled with this issue were quoted as saying.

“Customers typically complain about the ATMs not working or running out of cash right before Eid. This typically occurs when people withdraw a sizable sum of money to pay for sacrificed animals,” the report claimed.

Eid will be celebrated across the country on June 29. The Day of Arafah, which falls on June 28, is included in the four-day holiday that the government has declared.

“28th, 29th a 30th June 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week; and 28th June to July 1, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing six days working in a week,” Geo News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Cabinet Division, the government had earlier given a nod to a three-day holiday on account of Eid, the report added.

