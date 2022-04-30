Pakistan to keep energy subsidies unchanged against IMF advice
- The IMF said on Monday that Pakistan had agreed to roll back unfunded subsidies to the oil and power sectors ahead of the resumption next month of a review of the $6 billion package signed in July 2019.
Pakistan said on Saturday it would maintain subsidies to keep fuel and power prices steady for consumers, going against International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommendations as the country seeks to boost its rescue package with the fund.
But Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected a proposal to raise the prices of petroleum products "so as not to burden the consumers", a finance ministry statement said.
The prices are reviewed every two weeks.
Pakistan is set to give more than $2 billion in subsidies to the oil and power sectors from April to June, which was announced by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in his last days in power.
Fuel and electricity prices have been the subject of public pressure amid double-digit inflation.
An IMF mission is due to arrive in Pakistan in May to resume discussions over policies for completing the seventh review of the country's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which Islamabad has asked the IMF to increase the size and duration of.
If the IMF review is cleared, Pakistan will get more than $900 million, which would in turn unlock additional external funding.
The South Asian nation is in dire need of external finances due to a widening current account deficit and foreign reserves falling as low as $10.5 billion, equivalent to less than two months of imports.
UK Tory MP resigns after admitting watching porn in parliament
A lawmaker from Britain's ruling Conservative party announced Saturday Neil Parish, who represents a seat in southwest England will resign, after admitting he had deliberately watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber. Neil Parish, who represents a seat in southwest England, said he was standing down and triggering a by-election in the Tory stronghold after what he called an indefensible moment of "total madness".
Over 20 trapped, 39 missing in China building collapse
At least 23 people were trapped under a building that collapsed in central China, officials said Saturday, as rescuers pulled apart the rubble brick by brick in an effort to reach survivors. The building, which housed a hotel, apartments and a cinema, caved in on Friday afternoon in Changsha city, Hunan province, leaving a gaping hole in a densely built street front.
Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain
Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said on Saturday. Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces. Agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said grain theft had increased in the last two weeks.
Imran Khan hints his 2nd wife was paid by enemies; Reham Khan replies
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has talked about his wives Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan without naming them, as he addressed a convention of PTI workers on Friday in Lahore. He said a character assassination campaign against him will be launched by the Sharif mafia after Eid as it had been done earlier against Benazir Bhutto.
Sri Lanka crisis: Medicine prices hiked by 40%, second increase in six weeks
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a 40 percent price hike for dozens of commonly used medicines on Saturday as the island nation labours through its worst economic crisis in decades. Antibiotics, non-prescription painkillers and medications for heart conditions and diabetes will all be subject to the price rise, health minister Channa Jayasumana said. In mid-March a 30 percent increase was imposed. Sri Lanka has run out of foreign currency to import sorely needed essential goods.
