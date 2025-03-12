Pakistan train hijack: BLA militants say 50 hostages killed in attack

Pakistani officials said that the insurgent attack on the Jaffar Express train has ended as all militants were killed after an all-day long “full-scale” rescue operation which left a “few” hostages dead. A security force personnel member stands guard near a train containing empty coffins that are dispatched to Bolan where a passenger train that was attacked by separatist militants, at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, March 12, 2025.(REUTERS)

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militants said that they killed 50 hostages who were hijacked from the Peshawar bound train near Bolan district on Tuesday. The number of hostages killed could not be independently verified at the time of filing this report.

Sarfraz Bugti, the chief minister of Balochistan province, indicated that some hostages were killed while addressing the provincial assembly. “We people have also been martyred, but we will share details later,” he said.

Also read | Pakistan Train Hijack Live updates

Security forces have rescued over 300 hostages held by the gunmen so far, but the operation to rescue those under captivity continues. Efforts were complicated on Wednesday as suicide bombers wearing explosive-laden vests were reportedly stationed near passengers held captive. The government also prepared for potential casualties by transporting empty coffers to the Quetta railway station.

The militants blew up a railway track and opened fire on the Jaffar Express train on Tuesday. After coming under fire, armed men took control of the train after exchanging fire with security personnel. The driver was wounded in the firing.

Also read | Video shows how Baloch militants attacked, hijacked Jaffar Express train in Pakistan

Earlier on Wednesday, the militants placed a key demand on the Pakistani government to release the remaining hostages. BLA spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said the group was ready to free passengers if authorities agreed to release jailed militants from the outfit, designated as a “terrorist” organisation by the central government and the US. There was no comment from the authorities, as such ultimatums have been rejected in the past.

China, Pakistan's strategic ally, condemned the train attack and said it firmly opposes terrorism in any form.

“We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing when asked about the attack. Beijing also expressed readiness to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation with Islamabad.

(With Reuters inputs)