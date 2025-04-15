Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan: Truck-coach collision in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaves 10 dead and 8 injured

ANI |
Apr 15, 2025 01:10 PM IST

The passenger coach was traveling from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar when the accident occurred on the Indus Highway.

At least 10 people died, and eight others sustained injuries in a truck-coach collision in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing rescue sources.

The road accident occurred near Meetha Khel on the Indus Highway. (ANI/representative )
The road accident occurred near Meetha Khel on the Indus Highway. (ANI/representative )

As per details, the road accident occurred near Meetha Khel on the Indus Highway where a passenger coach collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of ten people and injuries to eight others.

According to rescue officials, the coach was en route from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar when it met with the accident.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Injuries to troops in anti-Naxal ops jump 4 times in 2025

Earlier on March 29, at least three, including two brothers were killed in a road accident that took place near Daraban Road, near Tekin Adda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a motorbike crossing the Daraban Road area near Tekin Adda, ARY News reported.

As a result of accident, three persons including two brothers riding on bike died on the spot who were identified as Irfan son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib, Saifullah son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib while third person could not be identified.

Meanwhile, as recent traffic accidents in Pakistan's Karachi caused angry mobs to target heavy vehicles responsible for them, Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh Chapter President Shahi Sayed, along with MQM, said that the ongoing issues in the city, including road mishaps, were an administrative failure and not the product of ethnic issues, Dawn reported.

In recent times, Karachi has seen a rise in traffic accidents, particularly involving dumpers and water tankers -- which claimed the lives of nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

Also read: Two Sikhs among 10 terrorists arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab

While addressing a press conference in Karachi along with MQM-P Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday, the ANP chapter Shahi Sayed stated that people are concerned about how they can make both ends meet due to rising inflation, Dawn reported.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Pakistan: Truck-coach collision in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaves 10 dead and 8 injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On