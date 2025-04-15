Pakistan: Truck-coach collision in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaves 10 dead and 8 injured

At least 10 people died, and eight others sustained injuries in a truck-coach collision in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing rescue sources. The road accident occurred near Meetha Khel on the Indus Highway. (ANI/representative )

As per details, the road accident occurred near Meetha Khel on the Indus Highway where a passenger coach collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of ten people and injuries to eight others.

According to rescue officials, the coach was en route from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar when it met with the accident.

Earlier on March 29, at least three, including two brothers were killed in a road accident that took place near Daraban Road, near Tekin Adda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a motorbike crossing the Daraban Road area near Tekin Adda, ARY News reported.

As a result of accident, three persons including two brothers riding on bike died on the spot who were identified as Irfan son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib, Saifullah son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib while third person could not be identified.

Meanwhile, as recent traffic accidents in Pakistan's Karachi caused angry mobs to target heavy vehicles responsible for them, Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh Chapter President Shahi Sayed, along with MQM, said that the ongoing issues in the city, including road mishaps, were an administrative failure and not the product of ethnic issues, Dawn reported.

In recent times, Karachi has seen a rise in traffic accidents, particularly involving dumpers and water tankers -- which claimed the lives of nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi along with MQM-P Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday, the ANP chapter Shahi Sayed stated that people are concerned about how they can make both ends meet due to rising inflation, Dawn reported.