BSF seizes drone-dropped pistol, ammo near Pakistan border

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a packet with a pistol and ammunition in Amritsar district, an official said on Monday. The drone and weapon seized by BSF

“Today in the afternoon, subsequent to the interception of a drone movement on the border area of district Amritsar by the vigilant BSF troops, technical counter-measures deployed on border were immediately activated, resulting in neutralisation of the drone. Further, a search operation by BSF was conducted to trace out the fallen drone,” BSF public relations officer (Punjab Frontier) said in a release.

“At about 02:50 pm, the BSF troops successfully recovered 01 Drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) and a packet attached to it wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, upon opening which, 01 Pistol, 01 Magazine and 04 live rounds were found. This recovery took place from a farming field adjacent to the village- Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar district,’ the PRO added.

On April 12, the Border Security Force’s (BSF), while acting on a tip-off from the BSF Intelligence Unit, placed an ambush during night hours, targeting some suspected drug smugglers in a border village of Amritsar district, according to officials.

Following the operation, two people who were accused of narcotics smuggling were apprehended. Suspected drug money amounting to ₹1 lakh was also seized from their possession besides two mobile phones and a motorcycle, according to a statement from BSF.