Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
BSF seizes drone-dropped pistol, ammo near Pakistan border

ByAsian News International, Amritsar
Apr 15, 2025 07:50 AM IST

BSF troops successfully recovered one Drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) and a packet attached to it wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, upon opening which, one Pistol, a magazine and fur live rounds were seized

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a packet with a pistol and ammunition in Amritsar district, an official said on Monday.

The drone and weapon seized by BSF
The drone and weapon seized by BSF

“Today in the afternoon, subsequent to the interception of a drone movement on the border area of district Amritsar by the vigilant BSF troops, technical counter-measures deployed on border were immediately activated, resulting in neutralisation of the drone. Further, a search operation by BSF was conducted to trace out the fallen drone,” BSF public relations officer (Punjab Frontier) said in a release.

“At about 02:50 pm, the BSF troops successfully recovered 01 Drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) and a packet attached to it wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, upon opening which, 01 Pistol, 01 Magazine and 04 live rounds were found. This recovery took place from a farming field adjacent to the village- Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar district,’ the PRO added.

On April 12, the Border Security Force’s (BSF), while acting on a tip-off from the BSF Intelligence Unit, placed an ambush during night hours, targeting some suspected drug smugglers in a border village of Amritsar district, according to officials.

Following the operation, two people who were accused of narcotics smuggling were apprehended. Suspected drug money amounting to 1 lakh was also seized from their possession besides two mobile phones and a motorcycle, according to a statement from BSF.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF seizes drone-dropped pistol, ammo near Pakistan border
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
