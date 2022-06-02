Pakistan 'will go towards civil war...' - Imran Khan's warning: Report

Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has warned of 'civil war' if the Shehbaz Sharif-led government that was sworn in after the former crickter was ousted does not hold a fresh general election immediately. Speaking to Bol News, Imran Khan said he was waiting on the Pak Supreme Court's verdict - on a plea by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to protect protesters who had marched to capital Islamabad, triggering violent clashes with police and security personnel along the way - to decide on his next course of action. Khan said he would soon also name the date for the next such protest march - to demand a general election.

"We will see if they allow us to go towards elections through legal and constitutional means otherwise this country will go towards (a) civil war," he was quoted by Pak newspaper Dawn.

Imran Khan also compared the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the mafia and claimed to Bol News the PML-N did things that were out of place even in a dictatorship.

Khan further said there was 'no question' of returning to his country's National Assembly as that would mean 'accepting the conspiracy' that had removed his government.

Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister after his government failed a no-confidence vote. Khan has since repeatedly claimed a foreign conspiracy - plotted in the United States with backing from the current Pak administration - to overthrow his government.

Both the US and the Sharif Pak government have denied these claims.

Khan had called for a large army of his supporters to march on Pak capital Islamabad last week, but called it off after talks with three people, including a retired general; all three who spoke with Imran Khan did so on behalf of the influential Pakistan Army, Dawn reported.

On Monday the Pak defence minister, Khawaja Asif claimed some who marched on Islamabad were carrying automatic rifles and other firearms at the behest of Imran Khan.

