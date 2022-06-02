Pakistan 'will go towards civil war...' - Imran Khan's warning: Report
Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has warned of 'civil war' if the Shehbaz Sharif-led government that was sworn in after the former crickter was ousted does not hold a fresh general election immediately. Speaking to Bol News, Imran Khan said he was waiting on the Pak Supreme Court's verdict - on a plea by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to protect protesters who had marched to capital Islamabad, triggering violent clashes with police and security personnel along the way - to decide on his next course of action. Khan said he would soon also name the date for the next such protest march - to demand a general election.
"We will see if they allow us to go towards elections through legal and constitutional means otherwise this country will go towards (a) civil war," he was quoted by Pak newspaper Dawn.
Imran Khan also compared the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the mafia and claimed to Bol News the PML-N did things that were out of place even in a dictatorship.
Khan further said there was 'no question' of returning to his country's National Assembly as that would mean 'accepting the conspiracy' that had removed his government.
Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister after his government failed a no-confidence vote. Khan has since repeatedly claimed a foreign conspiracy - plotted in the United States with backing from the current Pak administration - to overthrow his government.
Both the US and the Sharif Pak government have denied these claims.
Khan had called for a large army of his supporters to march on Pak capital Islamabad last week, but called it off after talks with three people, including a retired general; all three who spoke with Imran Khan did so on behalf of the influential Pakistan Army, Dawn reported.
On Monday the Pak defence minister, Khawaja Asif claimed some who marched on Islamabad were carrying automatic rifles and other firearms at the behest of Imran Khan.
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
